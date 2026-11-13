Fresh FIR Registered Against Abhishek Banerjee Summons Served For Questioning On Nov 20
A notice summoning Banerjee for questioning was served at his residence late Friday evening, directing him to appear at the Girish Park Police Station by 12 noon on November 20.
According to police sources, the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a local woman who alleged that Banerjee, nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had obstructed police functioning by issuing threats and making derogatory comments against a serving IPS officer and other police personnel in the state.
The controversy stems from remarks made by the Diamond Harbour MP last month regarding state police officials, including West Midnapore Superintendent of Police Papia Sultana, without explicitly naming them.
During a public interaction caught on camera last month, Banerjee had warned that the names of allegedly biased police officers were being noted and that necessary action would be taken against them in the future.
He had also made personal remarks directed at the West Midnapore SP without naming her, alleging that she was framing TMC leaders and workers in false cases to appease Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
There was no immediate reaction from Banerjee or the Trinamool Congress leadership regarding the fresh FIR and summons at the time of filing this report.
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