INS Sahyadri Departs Yokosuka After Successful Conclusion Of MALABAR 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Indian Navy's indigenous guided-missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri departed Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan following the successful conclusion of Exercise MALABAR 2026, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday.

“The exercise brought together the navies of India, Japan, the United States and Australia for professional engagements during the Harbour Phase and coordinated maritime operations during the Sea Phase,” the ministry said in a statement.

Detailing the drills carried out at sea, the MoD said,“The Sea Phase featured a range of maritime operations and drills, including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, Maritime Interdiction Operations, gunnery exercises, replenishment approaches and cross-deck landings. These engagements provided valuable opportunities to enhance interoperability, operational coordination and mutual understanding among participating navies.”

According to the ministry, the Harbour Phase witnessed operational synchronisation, cross-deck visits, sporting engagements and cultural activities, fostering camaraderie and strengthening bonds among participating personnel.

“The successful culmination of the exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of participating navies to maritime cooperation and collective security in the Indo-Pacific, in consonance with India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions),” the statement added.

On November 6, India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, and Vice Admiral A N Pramod, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, hosted a deck reception onboard INS Sahyadri commemorating the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic ties.

According to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), Malabar 2026 was taking place south of the Kanto region on the main island of Honshu from November 5-12.

The JMSDF deployed helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH-182), frigate JS Mogami (FFM-1), a submarine and a P-1 Maritime Patrol Aircraft for the drills.

While the Indian Navy deployed frigate INS Sahyadri (F49), Australia deployed frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH153) and a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon MPA.

The frigate of the Eastern Fleet had arrived at Yokosuka on November 4, where it was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the JMSDF.

The indigenously built warship arrived in Japan after concluding its participation in the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise at Busan. Last year, the ship had also participated in Exercise Malabar, which was held from November 10 to 18, with its harbour phase in Guam.