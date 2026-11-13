XPENG Announces UK Pricing For New L03 And Flagship G9L, Starting From £32,990 And £64,990



XPENG L03 SUV Coupé starts from £32,990 on the road, combining intelligent AI driving technology with supercar-inspired design, with up to 631 miles of range from the Power X (REEV) model.

The XPENG G9L is available from £64,990 on the road, offering up to 717 miles of range from the Power X (REEV) model, with a focus on luxury and comfort. Orders are now open, with first UK deliveries expected in January 2027 for the L03 and February 2027 for the G9L.



LONDON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG (the "Company", NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868) has announced UK pricing for its new L03 SUV Coupé and G9L flagship SUV, starting at £32,990 and £64,990 on the road respectively. Both models are now available to order, with initial UK customer deliveries expected in January 2027 for the L03 and February 2027 for the G9L.

XPENG L03: next-generation AI SUV Coupé

The XPENG L03 is a next-generation AI SUV Coupé, combining SUV practicality with a supercar-inspired fastback silhouette and coupé proportions. Its“Vital Flow” design philosophy is expressed through a wide-body stance and frameless doors, giving the model a distinctive presence.

Inside, the L03 is designed around premium comfort and flexible everyday use. The cabin includes a 15.6-inch central display, a 26.8-inch W-HUD, immersive ambient lighting, intelligent climate control and lounge-style seating.

XPENG is targeting 2027 for the UK introduction of its Next Generation Pilot (NGP) intelligent driving, powered by VLA 2.0. NGP is designed to act as an assisted-driving companion, helping the driver navigate and manage a wide range of real-world driving situations, and will be delivered through future over-the-air updates, subject to regulatory approval and market readiness. NGP will be available on the Ultra version of the XPENG L03, which features two proprietary Turing chips to support NGP functionality.

The UK launch range comprises Standard Range, Long Range, Long Range Ultra, AWD Performance and Power X Long Range (REEV) offering up to 323 miles of range for the BEV model and up to 631 miles for the Power X (REEV) version. DC charging from 20–80% takes approximately 20 minutes.

XPENG G9L: three-row flagship SUV

The G9L sits at the top of XPENG's SUV range, with prices starting from £64,990 on the road for the Long Range 7-seater. The G9L will also offer an Ultra variant, equipped with hardware to support XPENG's next-generation advanced driver assistance capabilities.

The G9L offers exceptional manoeuvrability, with rear-wheel steering as standard across the range enabling a turning radius of less than 5.5 metres. This makes it easier to navigate narrow streets and tight parking spaces. Power-folding third-row seats come as standard, offering greater flexibility for family journeys, business travel and everyday use.

Premium comfort is another highlight of the G9L, with a built-in 12.5L refrigerator, a 21.4-inch 3K entertainment screen and a 23-speaker surround sound system as standard. Together with its spacious and a child-centric cabin, these features deliver a refined experience for drivers and passengers alike.

Safety is also central to the G9L's design. Engineered to meet the requirements of four global five-star safety assessment programmes, covering 113 test protocols, the G9L comes with up to 10 airbags. It also features a tyre blowout stability control system designed to help maintain vehicle stability in the event of a sudden tyre failure.

An exciting step for XPENG UK

“Bringing the XPENG G9L and XPENG L03 to the UK gives customers greater choice, with our two latest SUVs offering advanced technology, strong specifications and compelling value at their respective price points,” said James Cowan, Marketing Director of XPENG UK,“The flagship G9L combines comfort, capability and intelligent features, while the L03 offers a fresh SUV Coupé design and an accessible entry point to the XPENG range.”

Both models are available to order now, with UK deliveries for the L03 expected in January and the G9L following in February. Customers can find out more and place orders at

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit

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