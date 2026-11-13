Leading Building Collapse Attorneys At Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Available To Discuss Mass-Casualty Brooklyn Building Collapse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At least eight reported killed, 17 injured, in tragedy raising numerous safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophic construction collapse attorneys from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, led by Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Andrew R. Duffy, are available to discuss numerous legal-safety issues associated with yesterday's mass-casualty, multi-story apartment building fatal collapse in Brooklyn, New York. Preliminary reports on the tragedy, in which at least eight, including two children, have died, are raising numerous safety-related concerns about the collapsed building and the adjacent, active construction site that earlier in the year was issued stop-work orders by New York City construction-safety inspectors.

Firm attorneys Mongeluzzi and Duffy said,“We are deeply saddened by yet another fatal, massive structural collapse in our country. We have represented loved ones of almost every major construction collapse case in the region and nationally and, once again, are deeply troubled by early reports that New York City officials at least twice issued stop-work orders regarding the building construction site adjacent to the occupied apartment building that pancaked yesterday afternoon, and the collapsed structure that had its own safety-related issues.”

The attorneys noted,“While far too early to discuss specific accident causes, we know from decades of experience that catastrophic construction collapses such as this one in Brooklyn do not happen when safety is the highest priority, and inevitably it is determined that there were failures in planning, design, and execution, as well as preventive maintenance on the collapsed structure.”

The SMB team of building collapse, structural failure and construction accident attorneys has spent years representing victims and their loved ones in numerous mass-casualty – often fatal - building collapses in New Jersey, greater Philadelphia and nationwide. The firm has obtained the three largest recoveries in building collapse cases in American history: $1.2 billion in the 2021 Surfside condominium collapse that killed 98 in Miami; $227 million in the Market Street building collapse in Philadelphia, and $101 million resulting from the Atlantic City Tropicana garage collapse. Senior partner and firm founder Mongeluzzi was lead counsel in all three of those catastrophes and has been described by the media as the “King of Construction Accidents.” The firm also achieved multi-million dollar recoveries in the 2015 collapse of a building onto the Lululemon store on Walnut St., Philadelphia, the structural failure of a railing at the Army-Navy game at Veteran's Stadium, and the collapse of the Kimmel Center, when it was under construction.

Contacts: Robert J. Mongeluzzi / ... / 215-850-6571

Andrew R. Duffy / ... / 609-320-4919

Steph Rosenfeld/ ... / 215-514-4101