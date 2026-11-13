Cody Carnes And Kari Jobe Carnes Release New Worship Song 'Doxology (All Praise)'

Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes

"Doxology (All Praise)" Cover

Worship leaders and songwriters Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes released their new song,“Doxology (All Praise)

- Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe CarnesNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Worship leaders and songwriters Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes release their new song,“Doxology (All Praise),” available today. Marking their first new song released together in several years, the husband-and-wife duo brings a fresh expression of worship to one of the most recognizable hymns in Christian history, expanding the timeless words of the Doxology with six newly written verses. Listen to“Doxology (All Praise)” here.Originally written in 1674 by Thomas Ken, the Doxology has been sung by generations of believers worldwide and remains one of the most widely recognized expressions of praise in Christian worship music. With“Doxology (All Praise),” Cody and Kari build on the beloved hymn, adding six new verses that journey through the biblical themes of Creation, the Cross, the Resurrection, the Holy Spirit, Christ's Return, and Revelation. The result is a powerful declaration of worship that connects the church's rich history with a new expression of praise for today's generation."It's said that Thomas Ken wrote Doxology to help people offer worship to God beyond formal chapel services and into their personal lives," Cody and Kari share. "Our prayer for this version would be the same. It is such an honor to build on its rich history and we hope these six new verses that tell the story of who God is and what He has done would help believers worship God in all different moments of life. We are so stirred by the ways we see God moving powerfully across the Earth right now and pouring out His Spirit on all generations."The single's artwork features Agnus Dei, Cordero Místico (c. late 18th century) by renowned Puerto Rican painter José Campeche y Jordán, incorporating historic Christian imagery that complements the song's timeless message.Throughout their careers, Cody and Kari have helped shape the sound of modern worship, giving the global church songs that have become prayers and declarations of faith. Among their most recognized collaborations is“The Blessing,” which has resonated with congregations worldwide. Most recently, the duo was awarded a 2026 GMA Dove Award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for their powerful rendition of“The Blessing” alongside world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli.While both artists have continued releasing music individually and collaborating on special projects,“Doxology (All Praise)” marks a special moment as they come together to introduce a new song rooted in the church's enduring tradition of worship. Stay tuned for more updates on their socials as they release new music in the new year.ABOUT CODY CARNES & KARI JOBE CARNES: Cody and Kari are husband and wife worship leaders who are passionate about leading people into God's presence. It's a calling that propels them in life, unites them in marriage, and is unquestionably felt through their music. As a couple, their ministry is simply a reflection of what they hold most dear: knowing Jesus and helping others know Him too.Longing to create spaces for intimate worship, their heart is clear. Their goal isn't to merely perform on platforms or play concerts at venues; it's to draw near to Jesus and invite everyone around them to do the same. Cody and Kari aim to exemplify how worship is an all-encompassing journey, not limited to conferences or Sunday mornings but deeply woven into the fabric of everyday life.Now residing in Nashville, Tennessee, Kari and Cody are committed to traveling the globe, helping people encounter God through their collaborative music and ministry. They also love serving what God is doing locally in Nashville and raising their two boys, Canyon & Kingston.

Lori Mahon

Merge Public Relations

+1 615-579-1266

Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes - Doxology (All Praise) (Official Lyric Video)

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Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes Release New Worship Song 'Doxology (All Praise)' News Provided By Merge Public Relations November 13, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional



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