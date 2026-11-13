Structure Properties Brings An Investor's Discipline To Property Management

Structure Properties | San Francisco Bay Area Property and Asset Management

Founded in 2009, Structure Properties pairs full-service property management with an asset-management mindset in one of the country's tightest rental markets.

- Jeff Jurow, Founder and CEO, Structure PropertiesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Structure Properties today outlined how its operating model is helping Bay Area owners turn the region's rental resurgence into lasting asset value. For 17 years, the firm has managed residential, multifamily, and commercial properties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Its approach is one most property managers reserve for institutionally owned portfolios. At Structure, every building is run as an investment, not a maintenance list.The market has rarely been stronger. According to CBRE, average apartment rents in San Francisco rose 15.4% year over year to $4,180 per unit in the third quarter of 2026, with Downtown up 25.3% and SoMa up 20.1%, while vacancy held at 3.0%. Structure's internal portfolio statistics show even better performance, with rents up nearly 20% and vacancy hovering around 1.2%. For owners, this momentum brings opportunity and exposure in equal measure. Units priced on last year's comps leave revenue on the table, and capital projects are becoming more expensive as labor is spread thin and inflation and tariffs are driving up materials costs. Add in ever-expanding local and state rent control and rampant litigation, and the cost of every operational misstep can become material."We started Structure Properties in 2009 as investors who were frustrated with how our own buildings were being managed," said Jeff Jurow, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Structure Properties. "That frustration guides us today and remains the lens we look through to operate our portfolio of managed properties. Every recommendation we bring an owner, from pricing a vacant unit to replacing a roof, is measured against one question: is this what we would do if it were our building and our money?"Rather than separating property management from strategic asset planning, Structure runs both under one roof:. Leasing and revenue: Units are priced against live market data, marketed across all major platforms and social media, and renewed on a deliberate pricing strategy, so owners capture today's rents without trading away occupancy.. Construction and capital planning: The project and construction management team treats unit turns, renovations, and building-system upgrades as proactive opportunities for value creation rather than reactive deferred maintenance requirements.. Operations and resident experience: Round-the-clock emergency response and photo-documented inspections and repairs keep buildings compliant and running efficiently.. Owner reporting: Owners see occupancy, leasing activity, maintenance, and cash flow in real time through their dedicated owner portals, supplemented by comprehensive monthly statements and year-end performance reviews.Structure holds a 4.6-star average across more than 520 Google reviews.The model at workSetting the market at Crest Royal. In May 2026, at 1310 Jones Street on Nob Hill, Structure's in-house leasing team rented a high-rise apartment unit at a record price following a strategic renovation.Turning around a distressed Lower Nob Hill asset. In January 2020, Structure took over a distressed mixed-use building with a bridge loan maturing in late 2022. The team ran a multi-year capital improvement program, implemented an aggressive leasing campaign during the challenging COVID market, and embarked on an expense reduction strategy. The owner refinanced the property ahead of the loan's maturity. From January 2020 through mid-2026, net operating income rose approximately 88% and annual gross income rose approximately 60%."Technology gives us the data, but the decisions rest with humans," Jurow said. "In a market moving this fast, owners don't need another dashboard. They need a team that knows their building, reads the market every week, and tells them plainly what to do next. That's what tech-enhanced property management powered by humans means in practice."The standards built in the Bay Area now run across the firm's portfolios in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas.About Structure PropertiesManaging more than $1 billion in assets, Structure Properties delivers full-service property management that blends an asset-management approach with a technology platform, giving owners real-time visibility into their investments. Headquartered in San Francisco and serving the North Bay, East Bay, and Peninsula, along with portfolios in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, the company operates on a simple principle: tech-enhanced property management, powered by humans.Structure Properties is accepting new owner and investor engagements across the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Austin. Learn more at structureproperties.

Ashley Swanson

Structure Properties

+1 415-498-8862

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Inside a Fully Renovated Nob Hill Rental at 1310 Jones Street, San Francisco

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Structure Properties Brings an Investor's Discipline to Property Management News Provided By Structure Properties November 13, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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