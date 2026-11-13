Shakir Mano-Starrer Mouna Mozhigal's Trailer Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) The makers of director A C Soundar's upcoming romantic comedy entertainer 'Mouna Mozhigal', featuring actor Shakir Mano, the son of popular playback singer Mano in the lead, have now released the film's trailer.

The film's trailer was launched at a grand event that was attended by a host of celebrities including singer Mano and well known political leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Produced under Sri Vaari Entertainment by producers S.P. Balachandran and P. Sriman, the film has been directed by A C Sounder. The movie stars Shakir Mano as the hero and Archana as the heroine.

The trailer released begins with a woman asking her son (played by Shakir), where he is off to at six in the morning. Shakir replies that he is heading to an interview. The mother is puzzled and wonders who conducts an interview at six am.

The trailer then shows the hero and his friend (played by actor Arjun) fooling around. Both Shakir and Arjun's characters are in love. However, Shakir's parents aren't happy about their son not paying heed to their advice, blaming it on the "generation gap" that prevails.

The trailer also shows Archana's character and Shakir having a dispute over the latter approaching Archana to act in an ad film for a soap. However, Shakir's character eventually falls in love with Archana's character. What happens then is what the film is all about.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features popular actors Sriman, Divya, Thalaivasal Vijay, Meera Krishnan, Arjun, Ilavarasu, and Anjali Devi in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Nala Ilanthiraiyan and cinematography by M G Rai. Editing for the film has been handled by Sethu Ramana while art direction has been done by Don Bala. Om Prakash has choreographed the stunts in this film.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will be centered around love and will have a generous dose of comedy. "Mouna Mozhigal has been made as an entertaining commercial film that will appeal to the youth. It can be enjoyed by all kinds of audiences," a source said.

The film is set to hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year.