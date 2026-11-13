Kerala HC Questions Police Restrictions On Late-Night Hotel Events

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday questioned the State government over the police's use of the undefined term "DJ party" to restrict entertainment events at bar hotels licensed to operate until 3 a.m., observing that regulatory curbs must rest on clear legal definitions.

A Division Bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji made the observations while hearing the State's appeal against a Single Judge's order that had set aside police restrictions imposed on Kochi's Radisson Blu hotel. The police curbs had curtailed the hotel's operating hours and prohibited DJ parties after 11 p.m.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General P.A. Mohammed Shah submitted that narcotics transactions were allegedly taking place under the guise of DJ parties and argued that the hotel's licence permitted it to serve liquor, not necessarily host such events.

The Bench, however, questioned how law enforcement could enforce restrictions anchored on a term lacking a clear definition. "What is a DJ party?" the court asked, noting that DJ music, piped music, and other forms of entertainment cannot automatically be equated.

The judges also questioned the rationale of permitting a hotel to serve liquor until 3 a.m. while banning entertainment after 11 p.m., observing that drug-related offences can occur at any hour and are not exclusive to DJ events.

While acknowledging the practical challenges faced by the police in maintaining law and order during late-night hours, the Bench suggested that hotel licence holders should be held personally accountable if illegal activities are detected under the cover of entertainment programmes.

Noting that the dispute raises a broader legal question of prohibition versus regulation that warrants detailed examination, the court posted the matter for further hearing on November 16.

Clarifying the interim position, the Bench stated that its earlier order does not bar the police from taking all legally permissible measures to maintain law and order, including maintaining strict vigilance against narcotics and substance abuse.

It added that while policing must remain firm, blanket prohibition may not always be the most effective approach compared to strict regulation.