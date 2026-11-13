Vijay Sethupathi Starred Pocket Novel To Release In Hindi Language

The makers of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Pocket Novel', directed by 'Super Deluxe' filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja, have announced the film's Hindi release through a new social media post, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Raj B. Shetty and Kishore Kumar G, the film marks Kumararaja's return to the big screen after more than seven years since his critically acclaimed film 'Super Deluxe'.

Vijay Sethupathi and Kumararaja previously collaborated on 'Super Deluxe'. Vijay's portrayal of Shilpa, a transgender woman navigating personal relationships and societal expectations, was among the most widely discussed aspects of the film. The film stars Malavika Mohanan, who has appeared in projects including 'Beyond the Clouds', 'Petta', 'Master', 'Thangalaan' and 'Hridayapoorvam', as part of the ensemble. The film also features Raj B. Shetty, who has earned considerable appreciation for his work in films such as 'Su From So', Toby and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Joining him is Kishore Kumar G, recognised for his performances in acclaimed projects such as Kantara, Jailer and Ponniyin Selvan, further strengthening the film's impressive cast, as per the press release.

Kumararaja is known for his distinctive approach to storytelling in films such as 'Aaranya Kaandam' and 'Super Deluxe', which explored complex characters, unusual narratives and human relationships. With 'Pocket Novel', the filmmaker returns to the big screen after an extended gap, while reuniting with Vijay Sethupathi for another project. The announcement of the Hindi release expands the film's reach beyond its original-language audience.