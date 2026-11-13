Two Killed in Violent Land Dispute Clash at Tadalagi Village Karnataka

Two people were killed and three others injured after a property dispute over sugarcane harvesting turned into a violent clash at Tadalagi village in Kolhar taluk of Vijayapura district in Karnataka.

Giving details of the incident, Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi said the clash took place around 10:30 am over six to eight acres of land belonging to Hanamavva Meti, who has no legal heirs. According to the SP, Giriyappa Meti and Ramappa Meti were claiming rights over the land. However, Hanamavva was not willing to give the property to them. Around three years ago, she had leased the land for cultivation to Hanamant Salavadagi and his son Manjunath Salavadagi, residents of the same village. The father-son duo had been cultivating onions and other crops on the leased land for the last three years. Last year, they had grown sugarcane, which was ready for harvesting.

The dispute escalated when Hanamant and Manjunath reached the field to harvest the sugarcane. Members of the Meti family claimed that the land belonged to them and objected to the harvesting, saying the father-son duo had no right to harvest the crop. Hanamant and Manjunath argued that the land had been leased to them and that they had invested money in cultivation. They also demanded reimbursement of their expenses. The verbal altercation soon turned violent, with both sides attacking each other using stones and wooden sticks lying in the field and nearby houses. Hanamant and Manjunath, who sustained serious injuries, were shifted to a hospital but succumbed despite treatment. Three others were also injured in the clash. SP Lakshman Nimbargi said a case has been registered against 12 persons in connection with the incident. Police have already arrested the accused, and action is being taken to arrest the remaining suspects soon.