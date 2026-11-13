Haryana Pavilion Highlights Development And Heritage At Trade Fair

Haryana to Showcase Development and Heritage at India International Trade Fair 2026

Haryana will present a blend of its cultural heritage and development journey at the India International Trade Fair 2026, to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 14 to 27. The Haryana Pavilion, set up in Hall No. 5, is built around the theme of Development and Heritage.

The pavilion has been designed around a large open courtyard. A major attraction is a traditional Haryanvi Chaupal, created in a rural setting to reflect village life, social interaction and collective participation. Visitors will get a glimpse of Haryana's traditions, rural lifestyle and cultural values.

Senior Manager of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, said technology has been made an integral part of the presentation. Digital scrollers and LED walls will showcase the state's achievements across various sectors. A Kinetic Information Wall will present Haryana's development story through dynamic visuals. AI-based and AR-based selfie booths have been installed for visitors. Interactive digital quizzes will offer information on Haryana's history, culture, achievements and development.

The pavilion will also present a glimpse of the country's first hydrogen train and highlight Haryana's progress in infrastructure and other sectors. It will showcase the state's identity as a powerhouse of sports.

Haryana Day will be celebrated at the trade fair on November 22. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to attend the celebrations, which will include Haryanvi folk dances and other cultural performances. Chaudhary appealed to the public to visit the fair in large numbers and explore the Haryana Pavilion.

Dedicated exhibition spaces have been created along the periphery of the pavilion for departments, boards, corporations and participating institutions of the Haryana Government. Through display panels, digital scrollers, information boards and product displays, visitors will be given information about key schemes, achievements and development priorities. A dedicated export-oriented exhibition will showcase Haryana's industrial capabilities, manufacturing strength and growing presence in national and international markets.

Space has also been provided to artisans, self-help groups and MSMEs to display and sell their products. A total of 10 artisans and self-help groups, along with 22 MSMEs, have set up stalls. Products on display include terracotta pottery, artificial jewellery, organic and herbal products, Phulkari, gym equipment, glass toys, sportswear, perfumes, garments and Haryanvi delicacies. One artisan will give a live demonstration of eco-friendly paintings made from plastic waste.