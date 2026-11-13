India Performs First Day Care Bilateral Hip Replacement With AI Tech

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Doctors at a hospital in Saket have performed India's first day care bilateral total hip replacement using Smart AI Navigation technology. The 40-year-old patient from Myanmar underwent replacement of both hip joints in a single surgical session and was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Chairman & Chief, Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement. Patients who require both hip replacement usually stay in hospital for several days for monitoring, pain management and rehabilitation. In this case, the team achieved early mobilisation and same-day discharge by combining navigation-assisted surgery, meticulous preoperative planning and an enhanced recovery protocol.

The patient, Juya Mani, had avascular necrosis (AVN) of both hips, a condition in which reduced blood supply causes the bone to deteriorate. He had lived with pain in both hips for many years, which had become markedly worse over the past few months, particularly on the right, and had progressively restricted his ability to walk. After a detailed clinical and radiological evaluation at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, he was admitted under the care of Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee for surgery. Both hips were replaced with uncemented implants from the Meril Libertas Hip Replacement System. The surgery took approximately 3.5 hours, and the patient was mobilised under medical supervision within four hours of being shifted to the recovery room. Once he had met the clinical and functional discharge criteria, he went home the same day with medication, postoperative care instructions and a structured rehabilitation plan.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr Bhattacharjee said,“Replacing both hips in one sitting normally means a longer hospital stay for monitoring and rehabilitation. Smart AI Navigation gave us precise implant positioning and alignment, and with careful planning and a structured recovery protocol we were able to mobilise the patient early and send him home safely the same day. This is an important step forward for day care joint replacement. It shows that, in carefully selected patients, same-day discharge is possible even after a bilateral procedure.”

Navigation-assisted hip replacement uses advanced surgical planning and computer guidance to help the surgeon position implants according to each patient's anatomy. The surgeon remains in control throughout, while the technology improves precision in implant placement and alignment. Bilateral hip replacement is generally recommended for patients with advanced disease in both hips, such as severe osteoarthritis or avascular necrosis. Replacing both joints in one sitting avoids a second operation and a second anaesthetic, and the patient goes through a single period of rehabilitation. The case shows how navigation-assisted surgery and enhanced recovery protocols can shorten hospital stays and support early rehabilitation in carefully selected patients undergoing complex joint replacement. (ANI)