Toll Brothers Announces Opening Of New Luxury Home Community In Rancho Murieta, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta is a new luxury gated community offering stunning home designs and access to exclusive master plan amenities near Sacramento

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta, a new luxury home community in Sacramento County, California. Located within a gated, amenity-rich master plan, the community features stunning single-family home designs and an array of exclusive amenities. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is opening this weekend with a grand opening event on Saturday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 14847 Campos Verde in Rancho Murieta.

Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta offers luxurious one- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,000 to 3,700+ square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5 baths, and 3-car garages. Homes in this premier community are priced from $1.08 million. Each home features open-concept floor plans with exceptional architectural details, premium finishes, and plenty of opportunities for personalization. Select home designs also include first-floor primary bedroom suites, creating the ultimate in convenience and comfort.









Nestled along the Cosumnes River, Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta offers access to a variety of outdoor and recreational amenities. The master plan includes five lakes for fishing and paddleboarding, 17 miles of hiking and biking trails, sports fields, a dog park, playgrounds, an amphitheater, and a community garden. The community also features a private sports complex and is located near a world-class equestrian center and boutique hotel offering dining, spa, and salon services.

"Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta combines exceptional home designs with an amenity-rich setting in one of the most desirable locations in Sacramento County," said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. "This community truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury living experience, and we are excited to welcome home shoppers to explore everything it has to offer."









Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in close proximity to Interstate 5, US-50, and Highway 99, Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta provides convenient access to commuter routes, top-rated schools in the Elk Grove Unified School District, and premium shopping and dining destinations, including The Gate at the Murieta Inn and Folsom Palladio.

For more information about Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta and other Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call 844-849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)