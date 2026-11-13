Geekplus Demonstrates A New Level Of Warehouse Productivity With RS Hyper At Cemat Asia 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus, a global leader in intelligent robotics, showcased its next-generation tote-to-person solution, RoboShuttle Hyper (RS Hyper), at CeMAT Asia 2026. Featuring the highest throughput of any tote-to-person picking solution demonstrated at the exhibition, RS Hyper delivers a system throughput of up to, with each Max Workstation reaching, 30% higher than standard solutions on the market.

RS Hyper is engineered for high-throughput, space-constrained fulfillment environments where order volumes, SKU complexity and peak-season demand place increasing pressure on warehouse productivity. This solution is particularly suited to micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs), regional distribution hubs and quick-commerce fulfillment operations, where rapid order turnaround, high inventory availability and consistent throughput are critical to meeting increasingly demanding delivery expectations.

Key highlights from RS Hyper's live demonstration at the exhibition included:



High-concurrency operation: RS Hyper enables parallel operation across adjacent columns, highlighting its high-concurrency capabilities. With two robots operating on a single rail within the same rack column and dual-deep tote retrieval, this architecture achieves a throughput of up to 6,000 totes per hour per 1,000 m2.

High-speed vertical mobility: With a climbing speed of up to 1.5 m/s, RS Hyper delivers rapid vertical transport, supporting high-efficiency operations across multiple storage levels. Bidirectional high-density network: Two main drive channels beneath each rack frame form a bidirectional traffic grid, supporting more than 250 robots per 1,000 m2 operating simultaneously and maximizing traffic efficiency.



The live demonstration at CeMAT Asia highlighted RS Hyper's fluid movement and seamless coordination, demonstrating stable, continuous operation in an ultra-high-throughput environment.









Beyond RS Hyper, Geekplus also showcased other industry-leading tote-to-person picking solutions at CeMAT Asia 2026, including RS Air and RS Flex. Together, they make up the most comprehensive tote-to-person picking solution portfolio worldwide, and help to address diverse warehouse automation needs across different industries and scenarios. RS Hyper delivers high throughput and density for fresh food and B2C e-commerce; RS Air enables stable, fixed-takt operations in finished-goods and manufacturing warehouses; and RS Flex accommodates broad SKU ranges and fluctuating order volumes.









The RS tote-to-person picking solution portfolio, together with the Gino 1 general-purpose humanoid robot and the Robot Arm Picking Station, forms part of Geekplus' end-to-end robotic solutions. Integrated through unified fleet scheduling and warehouse intelligence, these solutions advance Geekplus' 24/7 Warehouse Autonomy Plan, enabling fully autonomous warehouse operations.

About Geekplus

Geek+ (HKEX: 2590) is a global leader in intelligent robotics, bringing robotics and AI together so warehouses can run autonomously, 24/7. Its solutions combine autonomous mobile robots, humanoid robots, and robotic picking workstations, all coordinated by Warehouse Brain, its AI-powered software platform. Geek+ has ranked No. 1 worldwide in AMR market share for seven consecutive years*, with commercial deployments in more than 40 countries and regions.

Media contact

Bernice Zhang

Geekplus Public Relations

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