King Living Expands In Canada With Fifth Showroom Opening In Edmonton

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Welcoming customers from November 14, the new space brings the Australian brand's approach to engineered comfort and adaptable design to Edmonton, extending its international showroom presence









EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As King Living approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, the Australian furniture brand continues its Canadian expansion with the opening of its fifth showroom in the country on November 14. Located at Edmonton's Southgate Centre, an established fashion and lifestyle destination, the 8,700-square-foot space introduces the city to King Living's distinctive design philosophy, where comfort is engineered from within and furniture is designed to evolve with the way people live.

Inside, considered room settings introduce the brand's collection of contemporary Australian furniture through a rich interplay of proportion, texture and form. With expert guidance on furniture selection, configurations and materials, visitors to the Edmonton showroom can explore the possibilities for their own homes, from a favourite piece to a complete living space.

King Living opened its first North American showroom in Vancouver in 2019, followed by Calgary, Toronto and, earlier this year, Montréal. The Edmonton showroom marks the brand's fifth Canadian location, and its international footprint will reach 42 showrooms by year-end. This continued commitment to physical retail gives more customers the opportunity to experience the King Difference firsthand: comfort engineered from the inside out, with steel frames, modular flexibility and the ability to refresh rather than replace.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2027, our focus is on carrying five decades of design and engineering into the next chapter of King,” says David King, Founder of King Living.“We've always set out to create furniture people want to keep, with the quality and flexibility to remain part of their lives for years to come. Looking ahead, that purpose will continue to shape the designs we develop and the places we grow. Edmonton is part of that future, bringing our Australian design perspective to more Canadian homes and building on the relationships we've established here.”

A considered approach to comfort and living

The Edmonton showroom will bring together some of King Living's most popular sofa designs in Canada, including Jasper, 1977 Sofa, King Cloud Premiere, Max and 1978, with award-winning designs among the collection. Occasional furniture, dining, the King Sleep Collection, outdoor designs, lighting and rugs will offer a cohesive perspective on contemporary Australian living.

Five decades of comfort engineering underpin King Living's approach to furniture designed for a long and useful life. For customers in Edmonton, this means sofas that can adapt through a move, a growing family or a change in how a room is used. Precision-engineered steel frames, backed by a 25-year Steel Frame Warranty, provide the foundation, while modular configurations, removable covers and replaceable components offer the freedom to refresh a much-loved piece and keep it part of the home.

“Designing from the inside out means considering how every element contributes to lasting comfort, from the steel frame to the seating support and comfort layers,” says Chris Cooke, Head of Design at King Living.“You feel how those elements work together when you sit down - how the seat responds to your body, where you feel supported and how a change in depth alters your comfort. That's why spending time with furniture in a showroom matters - comfort is personal, and you need to feel it for yourself.”

An Australian perspective, an international presence

Founded in Sydney in 1977 and still family-owned, King Living continues to grow internationally with design, manufacturing and retail under its own direction. The Edmonton opening extends that presence in Canada, bringing the collection to a growing city and strengthening the brand's reach in Alberta.

King Living Edmonton opens on November 14 2026 at Unit 842, Southgate Centre, 5015–111 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4M6. For more information, visit kingliving.ca/showroom/edmonton.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About King Living

Established in Sydney in 1977, King Living is an Australian designer, manufacturer and retailer of award-winning furniture, renowned for contemporary design, intelligent engineering and enduring quality. Now in its fifth decade, the family-owned and vertically integrated business develops its collections through its Australian in-house design team and collaborations with leading designers, and manufactures within its own facilities.

Driven by a philosophy of designing furniture that adapts to changing lifestyles, King Living creates timeless pieces that combine exceptional comfort, modularity and long-lasting performance. Today, the brand has a global presence across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and China.

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