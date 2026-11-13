BONHOEFFER FILM RETURNS TO THEATERS JANUARY 24-27 WITH EXCLUSIVE NEW ERIC METAXAS SOCRATES IN THE CITY CONVERSATION

Bonhoeffer Film

A Special Four-Day Theatrical Engagement Bringing the Historical Drama Back to the Big Screen

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BONHOEFFER, the historical drama about German pastor, theologian and Nazi-era resistance figure Dietrich Bonhoeffer, returns to movie theaters for a special four-day engagement, January 24–27, 2027. The re-release offers audiences another opportunity to experience his extraordinary story on the big screen, accompanied by an exclusive new conversation exploring the moral choices that defined his life and the enduring questions his legacy raises about courage, conscience and the responsibility to confront injustice.

The engagement concludes on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, established by the United Nations to honor the victims of the Holocaust and promote remembrance and education. Observed annually on January 27, the day commemorates the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, remembers other victims of Nazi persecution, and reaffirms the importance of confronting antisemitism.

“We remember the victims with sorrow and respect. Bringing the film back during this period is one way we hope to encourage people to learn more about this dark moment in history and stand against antisemitism - no matter the cost,” said Camille Kampouris, producer, Tharos Film.

The theatrical presentation includes an exclusive new Socrates in the City conversation hosted by Eric Metaxas, bestselling author of Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy. Joining him are Dr. Ben Carson, author Megan Basham and Andrew Kolvet, spokesperson for Turning Point USA. Their discussion examines Bonhoeffer's legacy, the pressures he faced under Nazi rule and the enduring questions his story raises about conscience, responsibility and the personal cost of standing against injustice and evil.

Born in Germany in 1906, Bonhoeffer became an influential theologian and writer whose books include The Cost of Discipleship and Life Together. His experiences in New York City, including worship at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church and exposure to the racism faced by Black Americans, helped shape his understanding of human dignity and the responsibility to confront injustice.

As Hitler and the Nazi regime consolidated power, Bonhoeffer stood against efforts to bring the German church under Nazi control. The film dramatizes his growing moral conflict as persecution intensified and his convictions were tested in ways he could never have imagined. His story presents a profound question that continues to resonate today: What responsibility do individuals bear when remaining silent means allowing injustice to continue?

Arrested by the Gestapo in 1943, he continued writing in prison and was executed in April 1945, just weeks before the end of World War II in Europe.

“We wanted to give audiences another opportunity to experience BONHOEFFER on the big screen, this time with a new conversation that adds another dimension to the story,” said John Scanlon, Producer, Tharos Film.“There's something powerful about watching a film like this together and having the opportunity to continue the discussion afterward. We hope this theatrical engagement encourages audiences to reflect on the choices they would make when their deepest convictions are tested.”

Following its original theatrical release, BONHOEFFER received a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore. The film stars Jonas Dassler (The Golden Glove, Never Look Away), August Diehl (Inglourious Basterds, The King's Man), Moritz Bleibtreu (Run Lola Run, The Experiment), Nadine Heidenreich (Die Flaschenpost-Insel), David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus, Rye Lane, Industry), Clarke Peters (The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad, Pitch Perfect 2).

The limited engagement offers audiences a chance to experience the film together and continue the conversation beyond the theater, reflecting on the choices, convictions and sacrifices that shaped Bonhoeffer's life.

Each ticket purchase transaction for the January engagement includes a complimentary three-month Angel Guild membership. The theatrical re-release is led by the film's producers through Tharos Film, with support from Angel Studios.

For tickets and additional information, visit BonhoefferMovie.

Corby Pons

WIT PR

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

BONHOEFFER TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BONHOEFFER FILM RETURNS TO THEATERS JANUARY 24-27 WITH EXCLUSIVE NEW ERIC METAXAS SOCRATES IN THE CITY CONVERSATION News Provided By WIT PR November 13, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Religion, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.