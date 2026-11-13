BEAUTY By BUFORD Introduces Proprietary Conserve & Restore Breast Lifttm In Denver, Colorado

Gregory A. Buford, MD, FACS

BEAUTY by BUFORD Plastic Surgery and Med Spa Team in Denver, CO

BEAUTY by BUFORD

Developed by Dr. Gregory A. Buford, this advanced breast lift preserves natural tissue, restores internal support, and addresses conventional lift challenges.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BEAUTY by BUFORD is introducing the Conserve & Restore LiftTM, a proprietary breast lift technique developed by board-certified plastic surgeon Gregory A. Buford, MD, FACS. Available to patients in the Denver area, the procedure takes a preservation-focused approach to breast rejuvenation by using the patient's existing tissue to restore volume, reshape the breast, and create additional internal support.The technique reflects more than two decades of Dr. Buford's experience performing breast lift surgery and observing how breast tissue changes after surgery. While conventional breast lifts can improve breast shape and nipple position, the natural stretching of skin and soft tissue can gradually affect those results.Dr. Buford developed the Conserve & Restore LiftTM to address this challenge through a more comprehensive surgical approach. By conserving tissue that might otherwise be removed and reinforcing the breast's underlying structure, the technique aims to create a fuller, more supported contour with greater long-term predictability.A Different Approach to Breast Lift SurgeryTraditional breast lift surgery, also called mastopexy, typically involves removing excess skin, reshaping breast tissue, and repositioning the nipple and areola. These steps can improve the appearance of sagging breasts, but the durability of the result remains influenced by skin elasticity, tissue quality, gravity, and changes in breast volume.The Conserve & Restore LiftTM builds upon conventional breast lift techniques by creating what Dr. Buford describes as a soft tissue buttress at the base of the breast. This internal structure is secured with sutures to provide support beneath the reshaped tissue, reducing reliance on the outer skin envelope alone.In selected cases, Dr. Buford may reinforce this support with a bioresorbable scaffold, sometimes called an Internal Bra. The scaffold provides additional reinforcement while the surrounding tissues heal.The technique also addresses breast position, nipple placement, areolar stretching, and the relationship between the lower breast and chest wall. These adjustments are planned together to produce a natural-looking shape that complements the patient's anatomy.Preserving Natural Breast Tissue Through the AutoGraft TechniqueOne of the defining features of the Conserve & Restore LiftTM is Dr. Buford's use of an AutoGraft.During certain conventional breast lifts, tissue at the base of the breast may be removed to refine the transition between the breast and upper abdomen. With the Conserve & Restore technique, Dr. Buford preserves suitable tissue along with its existing blood supply and repositions it beneath the nipple-areolar complex. This preserved tissue helps create additional breast fullness using the patient's own anatomy.Unlike traditional fat grafting, which involves transferring harvested fat into another area, the AutoGraft maintains a connection to its native blood supply. This distinction allows Dr. Buford to reposition existing breast tissue while retaining its biological support.For appropriate patients, the approach may provide additional volume without requiring a breast implant. It can be especially valuable when a patient wants a lifted appearance but prefers to avoid adding an implant solely for fullness.The technique may also benefit patients undergoing breast implant removal. When implants are removed, the remaining breast can appear deflated, particularly if the patient has relatively little natural breast tissue. Repositioning preserved tissue can help restore shape and fullness as part of the breast lift.Because the AutoGraft uses the patient's own tissue, it does not carry the replacement and maintenance considerations associated with breast implants.Expanding Options for Patients With Changing Breast TissueThe Conserve & Restore LiftTM may be considered for women experiencing breast sagging, diminished upper breast fullness, stretched areolas, or changes in breast shape following pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight loss, or aging.Dr. Buford also identifies several groups who may benefit from additional internal support, including patients with larger breast implants, reduced tissue elasticity, significant weight-loss histories, or previous breast augmentation.Patients seeking breast implant removal represent another important group. For those hoping to maintain some natural fullness after removing their implants, the AutoGraft component may offer an alternative to replacing lost volume with another implant.Surgical planning remains individualized. The amount of tissue available for preservation, degree of sagging, breast size, skin elasticity, and the patient's desired result all influence how the technique is performed.During consultation, Dr. Buford evaluates these factors and discusses the potential role of an Internal Bra scaffold, implant placement or removal, areolar reshaping, and other adjustments.As with any breast surgery, patients should understand that aging, pregnancy, weight fluctuations, and changes in tissue elasticity can affect their results over time. The Conserve & Restore LiftTM was developed to improve structural support and long-term predictability, although individual outcomes vary.More Than 25 Years of Breast Surgery ExperienceThe development of the Conserve & Restore LiftTM continues Dr. Buford's longstanding focus on refining cosmetic surgical techniques through clinical experience and careful observation of patient outcomes.With more than 25 years of experience in plastic surgery, Dr. Buford has established a practice focused on individualized treatment planning, patient education, and natural-looking aesthetic results. His areas of expertise include breast augmentation, breast lifts, breast revision surgery, implant removal, and body contouring.The Conserve & Restore LiftTM reflects his emphasis on understanding the underlying anatomy and structural factors that influence surgical outcomes.For patients considering breast rejuvenation in Denver, the technique introduces another surgical option that can address breast position, tissue support, and natural volume within a single treatment plan.About BEAUTY by BUFORDBEAUTY by BUFORD is a plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine practice located in Lone Tree, Colorado, serving patients throughout the Denver metropolitan area and beyond. Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Gregory A. Buford, MD, FACS, the practice provides surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic treatments with an emphasis on individualized care, patient education, and natural-looking results.Dr. Buford has more than 25 years of experience and extensive expertise in breast enhancement and revision surgery. His surgical services include breast augmentation, breast lift, breast implant removal, tummy tuck surgery, and body contouring. BEAUTY by BUFORD also provides a range of non-surgical facial and body treatments.Through continued refinement of techniques such as the proprietary Conserve & Restore LiftTM and TrueTuckTM Tummy Tuck, the practice focuses on comprehensive surgical planning that considers anatomy, function, and long-term aesthetic outcomes.Learn More About the Conserve & Restore LiftTMPatients interested in the Conserve & Restore LiftTM can find detailed information about the procedure, candidacy, recovery, and consultation process at BEAUTY by BUFORD.

Gregory A. Buford, MD, FACS

BEAUTY by BUFORD

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BEAUTY by BUFORD Introduces Proprietary Conserve & Restore Breast LiftTM in Denver, Colorado News Provided By BEAUTY by BUFORD November 13, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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