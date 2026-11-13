Raymond James Gasparilla Festival Of The Arts Unveils Official 2027 Festival Image

The Official Festival Image titled "TAMPA 813" by Artist Jesse Kunerth

Artist Jesse Kunerth's distinctive collage technique layers architecture, photography, patterns, color, and cartography to capture the essence of a city in a single frame.

March 6-7, 2027 with be the 57th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

Artist Jesse Kunerth's "TAMPA 813" selected to represent the 57th annual festival, March 6-7

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (GFA) has announced TAMPA 813 by artist Jesse Kunerth as the official image for the 57th annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, taking place March 6-7, 2027, at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa.Celebrating Tampa's distinctive architecture, waterfront, tropical landscape, and rich history, TAMPA 813 captures the city's character and energy through Kunerth's unique artistic perspective. The work will serve as the signature image for the 2027 festival and appear in promotional materials, advertising campaigns, and official festival merchandise.“I'm incredibly honored to have my work selected to represent the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts,” said Kunerth.“I've always loved creating art inspired by cities, but Tampa is special. From its architecture and waterfront to its palm trees and history, there's inspiration everywhere. I've spent years creating art inspired by the 813, so being chosen as the festival's poster artist is especially meaningful to me.”Kunerth's artistic style combines his background in graphic design and architectural photography. After spending 12 years working in both disciplines for an architecture firm in Melbourne, Florida, he discovered an opportunity to merge his talents into a distinctive art form. In 2015, he transitioned to a full-time career as an artist, exhibiting at art festivals nationwide. His creative process often begins with early morning photography sessions, capturing the architectural details and unique personalities of the cities that inspire his work.“Jesse's work beautifully captures the spirit of Tampa and the vibrant community that makes our festival so special,” said Alexis Mootoo, President of Gasparilla Arts.“His unique artistic perspective celebrates the city's character, making TAMPA 813 a fitting image for our 57th annual festival. We're thrilled to showcase his work as we look forward to another outstanding celebration of the arts.”The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is one of the nation's premier juried outdoor art events, bringing together accomplished artists, emerging talent, and art enthusiasts for a weekend celebrating creativity and artistic excellence along Tampa's waterfront.TAMPA 813 will be featured throughout the festival's 2027 promotional campaign and on official festival merchandise.For more information, visit gasparillaarts.About Gasparilla ArtsGasparilla Arts is a Tampa-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching lives and strengthening communities through the power of art. With a mission to connect people with art, create opportunities for artists to thrive, and advance arts education, the organization fosters creativity, cultural engagement, and accessibility through year-round programs and its signature event, the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts. Supported by corporate and individual contributions, sponsorships, and community partnerships, Gasparilla Arts is committed to cultivating a vibrant and inclusive arts community throughout the Tampa Bay region.About Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the ArtsThe Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is a premier annual juried outdoor art festival presented by Gasparilla Arts. Held along Tampa's scenic downtown waterfront, the festival brings together accomplished and emerging artists from across the country, showcasing exceptional works of art while connecting the community with diverse artistic talent. As one of Tampa Bay's signature cultural events, the festival celebrates artistic excellence, supports artists, and offers an accessible, engaging arts experience for visitors of all ages. Proceeds help support the broader mission and year-round initiatives of Gasparilla Arts.

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Recap of the Live Entertainment at the 56th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

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Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Unveils Official 2027 Festival Image News Provided By Doubletake Communications November 13, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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