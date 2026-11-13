Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend

Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group

13.11.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleving Group (ELEVR, ISIN: LU2818110020) hereby announces that on 13 November 2026, the Management Board and Supervisory Board approved the Company's standalone accounts for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026 and resolved to distribute an interim dividend in the total amount of EUR 5 456 162.00, resulting in a payment of EUR 0.04651362 per share, with the payment date set for on or around 27 November 2026.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed as of 20 November 2026 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System (the Record date).

Accordingly, the ex-date is 19 November 2026. As of this date, purchasers of shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends.

Shareholders registered in the shareholder register on the record date indicated above are expected to be entitled to receive the interim dividend.



About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,800 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elīna Dobulāne

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

...| +371 25959447 13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

