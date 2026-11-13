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Artisan Homes Opens Winter Design Season for Spring 2027 Builds in Bismarck

13.11.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

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Bismarck Builder Encourages Families to Select Lots and Finalize Plans Over the Winter So Construction Can Begin Once the Ground Thaws BISMARCK, ND - November 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Artisan Homes, a custom home builder based at 2527 Railroad Ave. in Bismarck, is now booking winter design consultations for homeowners who plan to break ground in spring 2027. With frozen soil pausing most excavation across the Northern Plains from late fall into early spring, the company is positioning the coming months as the window to settle lot selection, floor plans and permit applications. Families who begin planning after the thaw often see their start dates move into summer, since design revisions and permit review take time to complete. Finishing that work during the winter lets a project move to foundation work as soon as site conditions allow. "Winter is when the real decisions get made," said Jay Wickline, founder and owner of Artisan Homes. "When a family comes to us with a lot chosen and a plan they feel good about, we can have a crew on site the week the ground is ready." Artisan Homes handles design, permitting, construction and finish work under one roof through its custom home building services, and each project begins with a free consultation. Homeowners use that first meeting to review budget, layout priorities and the timeline for their build. Buyers who have not yet secured land can review available lots in Bismarck, which currently include single-family lots in the Silver Ranch development in northeast Bismarck. The company also builds in Elk Ridge and Promontory Point in northwest Bismarck, Cottonwood Parkview in south Bismarck, and Brei Estates. For families who would prefer a shorter path to move-in, Artisan Homes has several homes under construction in Silver Ranch and Elk Ridge. Square footage and pricing for each home are listed on the company's current inventory of new homes. Artisan Homes serves Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln and surrounding communities in Burleigh and Morton counties. Winter design consultations can be scheduled by calling (701) 401-2470. About Artisan Homes Artisan Homes is a custom home builder based in Bismarck, North Dakota, serving Bismarck, Mandan and nearby communities. The company designs and builds personalized homes and also provides home additions, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and interior finishing. Learn more at artisanhomesnd. Media Contact Jay Wickline Artisan Homes

Bismarck Custom Home Builder

2527 Railroad Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501

(701) 401-2470

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News Source: Search Atlas

13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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