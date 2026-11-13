Vycor Medical Releases Financial Results For The Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
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Vycor Medical, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
Vycor Medical Releases Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
13.11.2026 / 17:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BOCA RATON, FL - November 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Vycor Medical, Inc. (“Vycor”) (OTCQB-VYCO), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company operates through two business units: Vycor Medical, which produces the ViewSiteTM Brain Access System (VBAS) for neurosurgeons; and NovaVision®, a business in development which offers therapy programs to help patients recover from visual disorders after stroke or other brain injury. Company Highlights
For the three months ended September 30, 2026 the Company reported non-GAAP Cash Operating Expenses of $310,006 compared to $391,770 in the 2025 period, and non-GAAP Operating Profit of $43,011 compared to $60,162 in the 2025 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 the Company reported non-GAAP Cash Operating Expenses of $946,864 compared to $1,059,475 in the 2025 period, and non-GAAP Operating Profit of $125,751 compared to $166,262 in the 2025 period.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP net loss and loss per share), which exclude non-cash depreciation of purchased assets and non-cash stock-based compensation. Management does not consider these costs in evaluating the continuing operations of the Company. Therefore, management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to analyze further, and more consistently, the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional important information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
Three months ended September 30, 2026
On a GAAP basis for three months ended September 30, 2026 the Company reported Operating Expenses of $325,593, an operating profit of $27,424, and a net loss of $(161,447) or $(0.00) per share.
Vycor's GAAP operating costs for three months ended September 30, 2026 include non-cash depreciation of purchased assets ($15,587). The Company is providing additional non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these charges and expenses, and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the tables included in this release.
On a non-GAAP basis, taking into account these adjustments, operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $310,006, non-GAAP operating profit was $43,011, and non-GAAP net loss was $(145,860) or $(0.00) per share.
Nine months ended September 30, 2026
On a GAAP basis for nine months ended September 30, 2026 the Company reported Operating Expenses of $992,532, an operating profit of $80,083, and a net loss of $(325,812) or $(0.01) per share.
Vycor's GAAP operating costs for nine months ended September 30, 2026 include non-cash depreciation of purchased assets ($45,668). The Company is providing additional non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these charges and expenses, and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the tables included in this release.
On a non-GAAP basis, taking into account these adjustments, operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $946,864, non-GAAP operating profit was $125,751, and non-GAAP net loss was $(280,144) or $(0.01) per share.
VYCOR MEDICAL, INC.
VYCOR MEDICAL, INC.
About Vycor Medical, Inc.
With corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, Vycor Medical, Inc. (“Vycor”) is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: VYCO) dedicated to providing the medical community with innovative and superior surgical and therapeutic solutions and has a growing portfolio of FDA cleared or registered medical solutions that are changing and improving lives every day. The Company operates two business units: Vycor Medical and NovaVision, both of which adopt a minimally or non-invasive approach.
Vycor Medical's FDA-cleared ViewSiteTM Brain Access System (VBAS) a minimally invasive neurosurgical device designed to improve access to brain lesions while reducing tissue damage and enhancing patient outcomes. The VBAS system has been approved and used in over 350 hospitals in the US and in numerous countries internationally. VBAS is protected by 49 issued and 8 pending patents and has been validated through over 50 peer-reviewed studies. These studies demonstrate that use of VBAS results in: less brain tissue damage; less invasive procedure; improved access and better visibility; and reduced operating and recovery time. For an overview of Vycor Medical's VBAS see VBAS Video.
NovaVision provides a suite of clinically supported vision rehabilitation therapies aimed at helping patients recover from visual impairments caused by stroke or other brain injury. The Visual Restoration Therapy (VRT) is the only commercialized FDA-cleared therapy for vision rehabilitation following neurological brain damage, making it a unique and important option for patients seeking to regain lost visual capabilities. The complementary NeuroEyeCoach program, clinically supported by a 296-patient study (the largest to date in the neuro visual space), enables dramatic improvements in patients' ability to detect objects in the visual field by training them to make better eye movements with improvement in over 80% of patients. The NovaVision therapies, while showing a positive impact on these patients' lives, still require significant development to allow them to successfully address their market potential. For an overview of NovaVision see NovaVision Video.
For the latest information on the company, including media and other coverage, and to learn more, please go online at , or .
Safe Harbor Statement
Information in this document constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause Vycor Medical's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in Vycor Medical's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Vycor Medical herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Vycor Medical disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.
Vycor Medical, Inc. Contacts:951 Broken Sound Parkway, Suite 320
Boca Raton, FL. 33487
(561) 558-2020
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