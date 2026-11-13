Vycor Medical, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Vycor Medical Releases Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

13.11.2026 / 17:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BOCA RATON, FL - November 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Vycor Medical, Inc. (“Vycor”) (OTCQB-VYCO), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company operates through two business units: Vycor Medical, which produces the ViewSiteTM Brain Access System (VBAS) for neurosurgeons; and NovaVision®, a business in development which offers therapy programs to help patients recover from visual disorders after stroke or other brain injury. Company Highlights

The Vycor Medical division revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026 decreased by 18% and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 reveneus decreased by 11%. Vycor experienced higher than normal US sales during the 2025 period from new hospitals and bulk orders from some existing hospitals which largely accounts for the decrease, offset by increased international sales for the three month period and a slight decrease over the nine months; international sales can often be lumpy with large orders sometimes falling in different quarters.

Operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $27,424 and $32,085 respectively, and operating profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $80,083 and $70,425 respectively.

Non-GAAP operating profit for the three months was $43,011 compared to $60,162 in the 2025 period and for the nine months was $125,751 compared to $166,262 in the 2025 period. During 2026 to date, four new peer-reviewed studies were published on the ViewSite Brain Access System (VBAS), bringing the total published peer reviewed clinical papers to 54, with an additional 14 other clinical papers. One was a case study on a complex pediatric tumor case, which particularly highlighted the effectiveness of integrating neuro-navigation systems with VBAS as“a paramount strategy for the surgical resection” of this type of lesion. The second was a retrospective study of 23 patients undergoing tumor resection, comparing outcomes of surgery using VBAS with outcomes using traditional or so-called blade retractors. The study highlighted the significantly fewer new neurological deficits at follow up for the tubular retractor group compared to the traditional blade retractor group, implying safer tumor resection using VBAS. The third paper reported on a retrospective single-center study of 29 consecutive adults undergoing minimally invasive suboccipital tubular resection using VBAS of previously untreated posterior fossa metastases; the study conclusion was that minimally invasive tubular resection enables effective decompression of relatively large posterior fossa metastases with low cerebrospinal fluid diversion rates. The most recent paper reported on two patient cases of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) evacuation in Japan using VBAS with an exoscope and highlighted how VBAS was able to provide a stable corridor with sufficient visualization and working space to achieve deep hemostasis using familiar microsurgical instruments. Financial Results For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported revenue of $414,895, a decrease of 19% over the 2025 period. The Vycor Medical division (VBAS) generated revenue of $402,048, a decrease of $90,054 (or 18%) over the 2025 period. Gross profit for 2026 was $353,017, a 22% decrease over 2025, generating a margin of 85% and 88%, respectively. The NovaVision division, which remains in development, generated revenues of $12,847 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, a 41% increase over the 2025 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported revenue of $1,291,699, a decrease of 11% over the 2025 period. The Vycor Medical division (VBAS) generated revenue of $1,243,713, a decrease of $148,697 (or 11%) over the 2025 period. Gross profit for 2026 was $1,072,615, a 12% decrease over 2025, generating a margin of 83% and 85%, respectively. The NovaVision division, which remains in development, generated revenues of $47,986 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an 11% increase over the 2025 period. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Vycor Medical $402,048 $492,102 $1,243,713 $1,392,410 NovaVision 12,847 21,690 $47,986 $54,113 $414,895 $513,792 $1,291,699 $1,446,523 Gross Profit Vycor Medical $341,178 $431,227 $1,027,443 $1,174,808 NovaVision 11,839 20,705 $45,172 $50,929 $353,017 $451,932 $1,072,615 $1,225,737 For the three months ended September 30, 2026 the Company reported non-GAAP Cash Operating Expenses of $310,006 compared to $391,770 in the 2025 period, and non-GAAP Operating Profit of $43,011 compared to $60,162 in the 2025 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 the Company reported non-GAAP Cash Operating Expenses of $946,864 compared to $1,059,475 in the 2025 period, and non-GAAP Operating Profit of $125,751 compared to $166,262 in the 2025 period. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Non-GAAP Reconciliation Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP net loss and loss per share), which exclude non-cash depreciation of purchased assets and non-cash stock-based compensation. Management does not consider these costs in evaluating the continuing operations of the Company. Therefore, management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to analyze further, and more consistently, the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional important information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Three months ended September 30, 2026 On a GAAP basis for three months ended September 30, 2026 the Company reported Operating Expenses of $325,593, an operating profit of $27,424, and a net loss of $(161,447) or $(0.00) per share. Vycor's GAAP operating costs for three months ended September 30, 2026 include non-cash depreciation of purchased assets ($15,587). The Company is providing additional non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these charges and expenses, and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the tables included in this release. On a non-GAAP basis, taking into account these adjustments, operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $310,006, non-GAAP operating profit was $43,011, and non-GAAP net loss was $(145,860) or $(0.00) per share. Nine months ended September 30, 2026 On a GAAP basis for nine months ended September 30, 2026 the Company reported Operating Expenses of $992,532, an operating profit of $80,083, and a net loss of $(325,812) or $(0.01) per share. Vycor's GAAP operating costs for nine months ended September 30, 2026 include non-cash depreciation of purchased assets ($45,668). The Company is providing additional non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these charges and expenses, and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the tables included in this release. On a non-GAAP basis, taking into account these adjustments, operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $946,864, non-GAAP operating profit was $125,751, and non-GAAP net loss was $(280,144) or $(0.01) per share. VYCOR MEDICAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(audited) ` For the three months ended September 30 For the nine months ended September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $414,895 $513,792 $1,291,699 $1,446,523 Cost of Goods Sold 61,878 61,860 219,084 220,786 Gross Profit 353,017 451,932 1,072,615 1,225,737 Operating Expenses: Research and development - - - 9,963 Depreciation and amortization 14,880 14,880 43,743 44,641 Selling, general and administrative 310,713 404,967 948,789 1,100,708 Total Operating Expenses 325,593 419,847 992,532 1,155,312 Operating income 27,424 32,085 80,083 70,425 Other (Expense) Income Interest expense: Related Party (12,573) (12,571) (37,713) (37,713) Interest expense: Other (13,386) (13,884) (39,789) (39,885) (Loss) gain on foreign currency exchange 56 (640) (74) (638) Total Other (Expense) (25,903) (27,095) (77,576) (78,236) Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes 1,521 4,990 2,507 (7,811) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Income (Loss) from continuing operations 1,521 4,990 2,507 (7,811) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (783) (54) (3,949) (1,929) Net Income (Loss) 738 4,936 (1,442) (9,740) Preferred stock dividends (162,185) (162,185) (324,370) (324,370) Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders ($161,447) ($157,249) ($325,812) ($334,110) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment - - 20 - Comprehensive Income (Loss) $738 $4,936 ($1,422) ($9,740) Loss Per Share - basic and diluted Loss from continuing operations ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.01) ($0.01) Loss from discontinued operations ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.00) Loss available to common stockholders ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.01) ($0.01) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic and Diluted 33,372,796 33,372,796 33,372,796 33,372,796 VYCOR MEDICAL, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Operating Loss and Net Loss

(unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP Operating Expenses $325,593 $419,847 $992,532 $1,155,312 Non-cash depreciation of purchased assets (1) (15,587) (15,868) (45,668) (46,999) Non-cash stock-based compensation (2) - (12,209) - (48,838) Total Non-GAAP Operating Expense Adjustments (15,587) (28,077) (45,668) (95,837) Non GAAP Cash Operating Expenses $310,006 $391,770 $946,864 $1,059,475 GAAP Operating Profit $27,424 $32,085 $80,083 $70,425 Non-GAAP Operating Expense Adjustments, as above 15,587 28,077 45,668 95,837 Non-GAAP Operating Profit $43,011 $60,162 $125,751 $166,262 GAAP Net Income (Loss) available to common shareholders ($161,447) ($157,249) ($325,812) ($334,110) Non-GAAP Operating Expense Adjustments, as above 15,587 28,077 45,668 95,837 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) available to common stockholders ($145,860) ($129,172) ($280,144) ($238,273) Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Per Share basic and diluted ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.01) ($0.01) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic and Diluted 33,372,796 33,372,796 33,372,796 33,372,796 (1) Non-Cash depreciation of purchased assets . These are non-cash charges related to assets which can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing costs and performance and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Non-Cash Stock-based compensation expense consists of expense relating to stock-based compensation issued to employees, outside directors and non-employees including stock options, restricted common stock, and warrants. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the fact that these amounts vary in size and timing, we believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for a more accurate comparison of our financial results to previous periods. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of stock-based compensation expenses on our operating results. About Vycor Medical, Inc. With corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, Vycor Medical, Inc. (“Vycor”) is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: VYCO) dedicated to providing the medical community with innovative and superior surgical and therapeutic solutions and has a growing portfolio of FDA cleared or registered medical solutions that are changing and improving lives every day. The Company operates two business units: Vycor Medical and NovaVision, both of which adopt a minimally or non-invasive approach. Vycor Medical's FDA-cleared ViewSiteTM Brain Access System (VBAS) a minimally invasive neurosurgical device designed to improve access to brain lesions while reducing tissue damage and enhancing patient outcomes. The VBAS system has been approved and used in over 350 hospitals in the US and in numerous countries internationally. VBAS is protected by 49 issued and 8 pending patents and has been validated through over 50 peer-reviewed studies. These studies demonstrate that use of VBAS results in: less brain tissue damage; less invasive procedure; improved access and better visibility; and reduced operating and recovery time. For an overview of Vycor Medical's VBAS see VBAS Video. NovaVision provides a suite of clinically supported vision rehabilitation therapies aimed at helping patients recover from visual impairments caused by stroke or other brain injury. The Visual Restoration Therapy (VRT) is the only commercialized FDA-cleared therapy for vision rehabilitation following neurological brain damage, making it a unique and important option for patients seeking to regain lost visual capabilities. The complementary NeuroEyeCoach program, clinically supported by a 296-patient study (the largest to date in the neuro visual space), enables dramatic improvements in patients' ability to detect objects in the visual field by training them to make better eye movements with improvement in over 80% of patients. The NovaVision therapies, while showing a positive impact on these patients' lives, still require significant development to allow them to successfully address their market potential. For an overview of NovaVision see NovaVision Video. For the latest information on the company, including media and other coverage, and to learn more, please go online at , or . Safe Harbor Statement Information in this document constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause Vycor Medical's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in Vycor Medical's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Vycor Medical herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Vycor Medical disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law. Vycor Medical, Inc. Contacts: 951 Broken Sound Parkway, Suite 320

Boca Raton, FL. 33487

(561) 558-2020

... LinkedIn:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Twitter/X:

YouTube: @vycormedical6049 View the original release on

News Source: Vycor Medical, Inc.

13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English Company: Vycor Medical, Inc. United States ISIN: US92921M2035 EQS News ID: 2434824

End of News EQS News Service 2434824 13.11.2026 CET/CEST