NIA Arrests Deported Accused In Sri Lanka Trafficking Case Over False Promise Of Sending Victims To Canada

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an absconding accused, Pudumadam Imran, in connection with a 2021 Sri Lanka human trafficking case after he was repatriated to India from the South Asian island nation.

Imran, who had evaded arrest in the case, was taken into custody at the Bengaluru International Airport after being detained by Sri Lankan authorities on the basis of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued at the request of the NIA.

According to the investigating agency, the accused had actively participated in a conspiracy to traffic victims from Sri Lanka by falsely promising to take them to Canada with valid documents.

He allegedly collected money from the family members or relatives of the victims and transferred funds through hawala channels to co-accused persons in India for trafficking and confining the victims.

The case originated from raids conducted by local police at premises in Mangaluru following credible information about the presence of Sri Lankan nationals staying in the country without valid documents.

A case was initially registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners' Act, and the Passport Act.

The NIA subsequently took over the investigation and re-registered the case on July 13, 2021.

The case was registered under Sections 120B, 370 and 420 of the IPC, Section 14 of the Foreigners' Act and Section 12(1A) of the Passport Act.

The central probe agency said Imran had remained absconding until his detention and subsequent repatriation by the Sri Lankan authorities. His arrest marks the latest development in the NIA's ongoing investigation into the alleged human trafficking network.

Earlier, two other absconding accused in the case, Seeni Aabul Khan and Imran Khan, were arrested in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Both are currently facing trial before the Special Court for trial of NIA cases in Bengaluru.

The NIA continues to investigate the wider conspiracy and the alleged network involved in trafficking Sri Lankan nationals through India on the false promise of facilitating their travel to Canada.