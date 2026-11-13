Miraculous Escape! CCTV Captures Biker Surviving 40-Foot Fall From Bantwal Flyover (WATCH)

A motorcyclist miraculously survived a fall from a height of approximately 40 feet following a collision between two motorcycles on the B.C. Road flyover in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, showing the rider being thrown off the flyover and landing on the service road below. Despite the terrifying fall, the motorcyclist reportedly escaped without severe injuries. His riding gear is believed to have played an important role in protecting him.

Fortunately, no vehicles were passing along the service road at the time, averting what could have been a major tragedy. The CCTV footage has drawn attention to the importance of wearing proper riding gear and following road safety precautions.

Bantwal Accident: Motorcyclist Falls 40 Feet From Flyover

The accident occurred when two motorcycles collided on the B.C. Road flyover in Bantwal. Due to the impact, one of the riders, identified as Arvin Attavar, was thrown off his motorcycle and fell approximately 40 feet from the flyover onto the service road below.

The fall could have had serious consequences, particularly if vehicles had been passing along the service road at the time. However, no vehicles were reportedly present, helping avert a major tragedy.

Rider Was Returning From Hassan On His Bullet Motorcycle

According to reports, Arvin was returning from Hassan, where he had travelled on his Bullet motorcycle to pick up a female friend. The accident occurred while Arvin and his female friend were travelling through Bantwal on separate motorcycles.

Following the collision, Arvin was thrown off the flyover. He reportedly escaped without severe injuries, with his riding gear believed to have helped protect him during the fall. His survival after falling from such a height has been described as nothing short of a miracle.

CCTV Captures Shocking 40-Foot Fall

The frightening moment was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage shows the motorcyclist falling from the B.C. Road flyover and landing on the service road nearly 40 feet below.

Bystanders were reportedly stunned to see the rider suddenly land on the service road. After realising that he had fallen from the flyover, people immediately rushed to his aid.

Bantwal Traffic Police Register Case

A case has been registered at the Bantwal Traffic Police Station in connection with the incident. The accident has once again highlighted the importance of wearing proper riding gear, including helmets and protective clothing, while travelling on two-wheelers.

The incident also serves as a reminder of how unpredictable road accidents can be and how taking safety precautions can make a difference during unexpected situations.

In a shocking incident, a bike rider plunged from the B.C. Road flyover onto the service road below after reportedly losing control of his vehicle.

The rider sustained serious injuries in the accident, which occurred on Monday, November 9, in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

According to reports, two motorcycles were travelling along the flyover when the accident occurred. However, it is yet to be established whether the incident was caused by a collision between the two bikes or whether the rider lost control and crashed through the flyover's parapet wall.

In the impact, the motorcycle and its rider fell from the flyover onto the service road below.

Fortunately, no vehicles were passing along the service road at the time of the incident, averting what could have been a major disaster.

The rider was reportedly wearing a helmet, which helped protect his head during the fall. However, he sustained serious injuries due to the impact of falling from a considerable height.

Local residents rushed to his aid and immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be established.

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) November 12, 2026