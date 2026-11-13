EU Pharmaceutical Regulations And Regulatory Strategy Training Course (Mar 1St - 2Nd, 2027): Legislative Reform And AI Adoption Enable Faster Market Authorisation And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Build effective EU and UK regulatory strategies to save time and money, streamline pre-submission planning, secure authorisations and manage post-authorisation obligations

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EU Pharmaceutical Regulations and Strategy (Mar 1st - Mar 2nd, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical regulatory affairs professionals must remain current with evolving legislation, regulatory procedures and agency expectations to support compliance, protect market authorisations and manage drug development and post-approval obligations effectively. This interactive course provides a focused overview of the European pharmaceutical regulatory environment, including current requirements, emerging changes and their potential impact on regulatory planning.

Creating and coordinating an effective regulatory strategy can save significant time and resources throughout the product lifecycle. The course examines the procedures, methodologies and strategic considerations that regulatory affairs departments should evaluate when planning development programmes, preparing submissions and maintaining authorised products. Particular attention will be given to the agreed changes to EU pharmaceutical legislation, with discussion of anticipated implementation and transition timelines.

The programme covers the legal basis of EU pharmaceutical regulation and the principal considerations involved in developing a regulatory strategy. Delegates will explore development pathways, the value of pre-submission activities and the presentation of supporting data. The course also reviews registration procedures for obtaining marketing authorisations, together with the post-authorisation obligations that influence ongoing product management, compliance and commercial planning.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly relevant across pharmaceutical product development, manufacturing and post-authorisation activities. The course considers the growing use of AI within these areas and highlights the regulatory and strategic issues organisations should assess when incorporating AI-enabled processes into pharmaceutical operations.

Although the UK is no longer part of the EU, it remains a major pharmaceutical market. Regulatory professionals therefore need a clear understanding of the relationship between UK and EU requirements, as well as interactions and collaboration between the relevant authorities and other international regulatory agencies. The programme addresses key considerations for obtaining and maintaining UK marketing authorisations while managing regulatory activities that may also involve EU procedures.

Case study sessions will allow delegates to assess practical options and develop strategies for important regulatory activities. These interactive exercises are designed to encourage informed discussion, critical evaluation and the exchange of professional experience. Participants will have opportunities to examine regulatory scenarios with the expert trainer and consider how different approaches may affect development plans, submission pathways and lifecycle management.

The course is suitable for professionals working in regulatory affairs, pharmaceutical development, quality, manufacturing, medical affairs, clinical operations and related functions. It will also benefit those who contribute to regulatory strategy or require a stronger understanding of European pharmaceutical legislation, EU marketing authorisation procedures and UK regulatory requirements.

By the end of the programme, delegates will have strengthened their knowledge of the European pharmaceutical regulatory framework, current legislative developments and strategic regulatory planning. They will be better equipped to evaluate procedural options, anticipate future obligations and support efficient decision-making across development, registration and post-authorisation activities.

CPD Hours: 12

Who should attend?

The course is designed primarily for regulatory affairs personnel, however it will also be of value to those who interact with the regulatory affairs function and would benefit from an understanding of action timelines and information requirements. It will be particularly relevant to all those working in:



Regulatory affairs

Project management

Business planning

Commercial management

Manufacturing and QA

Labelling and artwork

Medical information

Clinical Pharmacovigilance

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1



EU regulatory environment: background and legal basis



Information sources



Case study one



Development and strategy including the use of AI



Development process



EU Clinical Trials Regulation



Types and categories of marketing authorisations



Adaptive marketing authorisation procedures



The Common Technical Document (CTD)



Procedures for obtaining a marketing authorisation in the EU and the EMA

Other EU centralised procedures

Day 2



Other procedures for obtaining a marketing authorisation in the EU



Managing product labelling



Case study two



Abridged applications and Generics



Product life cycle; post approval



Patents and SPCs



Parallel trade



Post-authorisation obligations; pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals



Pharmacovigilance



Licence variations



Extensions



Case study three



Renewals



Sunset clause



Phase IV clinical studies



Classification change



Generic development



Strategic considerations (summary)



Criteria for successful products Current status of EU proposed legislation changes and implementation timelines

Speaker

Norah Lightowler

Norah Lightowler is a partner in Lightowler Associates, an independent consultancy offering regulatory advice and support to pharmaceutical companies in or proposing to enter the European market for human pharmaceuticals. They are in their twenty fourth year of successful business. She has wide experience in the pharmaceutical and related nutraceutical, herbal and devices industries as a pharmaceutical assessor with the UK regulatory authority and as associate director of European regulatory affairs with an international pharmaceutical company. She is experienced in organising and presenting courses on European regulatory control systems, including requirements, procedures and strategy.

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