RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE : COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Paris, 13 November 2026

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 4, 2026

Convening of the Ramsay Générale de Santé General Meeting

Conditions of availability and consultation of the preparatory documents for the Ramsay Générale de Santé General Meeting

The shareholders of Ramsay Générale de Santé are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting on Friday, December 4, 2026, which will take place at 10 a.m. at the Apostrophe 83 avenue Marceau 75116 Paris.

This general meeting aims to prepare the governance of the Company for its next phase of development following the planned distribution by Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC) of its 52.79% shareholding (the“ Distribution”).

At the Combined General Meeting, the Shareholders will be asked to approve in particular the following resolutions:



the approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the past financial year;

the approval of the compensation components of the corporate officers awarded in respect of the past financial year and of the 2026-2027 compensation policies;

the appointment of new members of the Board of Directors, as from and subject to the completion of Distribution;

the renewal of the various financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors;

the overhaul of the by-laws, as from and subject to the completion of the Distribution; the change of financial year with effect from July 1, 2027, subject to the completion of Distribution.

The preliminary notice of the Combined General Meeting was published in the French BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday, October 19, 2026 with an amendment published today (serving as convening notice), and contains the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting. This notice is also available on the Company's website ( ).

The convening notice will be published within the applicable legal requirements in a legal gazette and will also be available on the Company's website.

All the documents and information provided for in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be accessed on the Company's website ( section“Finance and investors / Shareholder's Meetings”) under the applicable legal and regulatory conditions.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to Shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:



Shareholders holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary; Shareholders may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, 67 rue Arago 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may ask written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. These questions must be addressed to the company's registered office: Ramsay Générale de Santé (Assemblée générale) 67 rue Arago, CS 90309 – 93588 Saint-Ouen Cedex, by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt or by electronic means to the following address: ... no later than the fourth working day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e., November 30, 2026. They must be accompanied by an account registration certificate.

The 2026 General Meeting will be broadcast live and made available for replay on the Company's website: , section“Finance and investors / Shareholder's Meetings”.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company's website to be informed of the latest communications.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is a European leader in private hospital care and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the Group cares for 13 million patients each year across 491 facilities in five countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé provides care across medicine, surgery, obstetrics, rehabilitation, mental health and

primary care. Its purpose is to improve health through constant innovation, with a commitment to equitable access to safe, high-quality care.

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Euronext Paris | ISIN FR0000044471



Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11

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Ramsay Générale de Santé - December 4th 2026 General Meeting documents display