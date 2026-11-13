College Of Charleston And Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Nursing Join Forces To Offer Joint Bachelor's Degree In Nursing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planned four-year program addresses South Carolina's critical nursing workforce needs.

Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Charleston (the College) and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) College of Nursing have announced plans for a joint Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. The planned four-year program is designed to strengthen South Carolina's nursing workforce pipeline as state employment projections identify healthcare among the fastest-growing occupational sectors.

“The collaboration would give students access to clinical opportunities and experiences unavailable elsewhere in South Carolina,” said Suzanne Austin, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs of the College.“It combines the College of Charleston's more than 250 years of undergraduate education with MUSC's nationally recognized nursing program to help provide the state with more highly skilled nurses to meet growing demand for healthcare.”

Students would complete foundational coursework at the College before matriculating into upper-division nursing coursework, simulation and clinical experiences on both campuses. They would remain enrolled at the College throughout the four-year program, with the upper-division nursing coursework and experiences supported by MUSC College of Nursing faculty and resources.

“The College of Charleston and MUSC share a deep commitment to educating the next generation and serving the people of South Carolina,” said John V. Marymont, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost of MUSC.“This degree program brings the strengths of both institutions together to create an exceptional opportunity for students and prepares them for a profession that will touch people throughout the state. This is about students, patients, families and communities who will one day benefit from their knowledge, skill and compassion.”

The College of Charleston Board of Trustees approved the program last spring, followed by the MUSC Board of Trustees approval in August. The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education approved the proposal on Nov. 5 and the first class of first-year students will begin in fall 2027. Enrollment plans will be shared as the program advances through approval and implementation.

Licensure and employment will depend on each graduate's qualifications, regulatory requirements and employer decisions. Information about prerequisites, applications, costs and timelines will be available at

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B-roll/video: (Credit: Josh Goodwin/MUSC)

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(Credit: Catie Cleveland/College of Charleston)

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