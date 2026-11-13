Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Iheartmedia, Inc. (IHRT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IHRT shares plunged approximately 60% to 66% during trading on November 10, 2026, following the Company's disappointing third-quarter results and significant reduction in full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of shareholders who suffered losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half the value of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) stock disappeared in after-hours trading. Shares fell approximately 60% to 66% after the Company reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $1.03 billion, short of Wall Street consensus of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. If you lost money on IHRT, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Revenue rose 3.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, but fell $20 million to $40 million short of Wall Street consensus estimates. Management attributed the quarter's underperformance in part to a faster-than-anticipated shift toward programmatic audio buying and broader macroeconomic pressures. Shares plunged approximately 60% to 66% during trading on November 10, 2026, following the Company's earnings release and substantial reduction to its full-year guidance.

The decline reached every investor who bought IHRT before the report and held into it. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of IHRT shareholders who suffered losses. Investors who have since sold their shares may still be eligible.

If the after-hours drop cut into your IHRT holdings, share your IHRT loss details here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Billions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IHRT Investigation

Q: How much did IHRT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 60% to 66% after the Company disclosed third-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $1.03 billion, below Wall Street consensus of roughly $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: When did iHeartMedia allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the IHRT investigation? A: Investors who purchased IHRT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do IHRT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my IHRT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought IHRT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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