Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship For Medical Students Opens Applications For Undergraduate Healthcare Leaders Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-time educational award supports pre-medical undergraduates committed to patient-centered care and the future of American medicine

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship for Medical Students is now accepting applications, offering a one-time educational award to undergraduate students across the United States who are pursuing careers in medicine and healthcare. Established by Dr. Derrick Hasenour, the scholarship recognizes academic dedication, a genuine interest in medicine, and a commitment to improving lives through compassionate healthcare. Applications are open to students at accredited colleges and universities nationwide, with no geographic restriction to any single city or state.

The Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship for Medical Students invites applicants to submit an original essay addressing the prompt, "How Do You Hope to Shape the Future of Healthcare Through Your Career in Medicine?" The essay allows students to explain what drew them to medicine, describe their long-term professional ambitions, and outline how they intend to serve patients and communities. Through this initiative, Dr. Derrick Hasenour seeks to encourage aspiring medical professionals to remain focused on their educational goals and to understand the broader responsibilities of a career in patient care.

Eligibility requires applicants to be currently enrolled undergraduates at accredited colleges or universities, pursuing a pre-medical pathway or a related course of study that supports a future medical career. Candidates should demonstrate an interest in healthcare, a commitment to academic development, and a desire to contribute through patient-centered service. A complete application includes the original essay responding to the official prompt.

Dr. Derrick Hasenour brings extensive experience in family medicine, healthcare leadership, and medical education to the program. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Southern Indiana in 2002 and completed his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine in 2008, followed by the Indiana University Family Medicine Residency Program, where he served as Chief Resident from 2011 to 2012. As a board-certified family physician, he practices at WindRose Health Network's Franklin Clinic and serves as Chief Medical Officer, overseeing clinical strategy, provider development, and quality improvement across multiple health centers.

Medical education remains central to Dr. Derrick Hasenour's work. During his tenure at Indiana University School of Medicine, he held roles including Assistant Professor of Clinical Family Medicine, Associate Residency Director, and Statewide Director of the Family Medicine Sub-Internship. His teaching has earned honors such as Faculty of the Year, Inpatient Teacher of the Year, and Outstanding Clinical Educator. The Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship for Medical Students reflects these values by supporting students who demonstrate intellectual curiosity and a commitment to serving diverse patient populations.

The selected recipient receives a one-time award to help offset educational expenses. Applications must be submitted by July 15, 2027, and the winner is scheduled to be announced on August 15, 2027. Undergraduate students interested in the opportunity can review full scholarship information and application requirements through the official website.

About the Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship for Medical Students

The Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship for Medical Students is an educational scholarship program founded by Dr. Derrick Hasenour to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in medicine and healthcare. The program reflects a commitment to medical education, mentorship, and patient-centered service. Its mission is to recognize students who demonstrate dedication to learning and a desire to contribute positively to the healthcare field, encouraging future medical professionals to pursue their educational goals and prepare for meaningful careers in healthcare.

Contact Information

Scholarship Name: Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship for Medical Students

Spokesperson: Dr. Derrick Hasenour

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