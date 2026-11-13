Changes To Fnac Darty's Governance Following The Takeover Bid Initiated By EP Group
|Director
|Function
|Enrique Martinez
|Chairman and CEO
|Sandra Lagumina
|Vice-Chair, independent Director
|Stéphanie Berlioz
|Independent Director
|Sandrine Doucen
|Independent Director
|Olivier Duha
|Independent Director
|Thomas Métivier
|Director representing EP Group
|Branislav Miškovič
|Director representing EP Group
|Martin Plavec
|Director representing EP Group
|Julien Ducreux
|Director representing employees
In view of the changes in its composition, the Board also reviewed the organization of its specialized committees and decided to create a Committee on Compensation, Nominations, Governance and Social and Environmental Responsibility ("RNG-CSR Committee") to replace the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Social, Environmental and Social Responsibility Committee. The Board also retains an Audit Committee and a Strategy Committee.
The committees are now composed as follows:
- Audit Committee: Sandra Lagumina (Chairwoman, independent director), Stéphanie Berlioz (independent director) and Martin Plavec. RNG-CSR Committee: Olivier Duha (Chairman, independent director), Sandrine Doucen (independent director), Branislav Miškovič and Julien Ducreux (director representing employees). Strategy Committee: Olivier Duha (Chairman, independent director), Enrique Martinez (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Branislav Miškovič and Martin Plavec.
Enrique Martinez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, said: (( Following the success of EP Group's tender offer, a new governance structure will be put in place. I would like to take this opportunity to warmly thank the outgoing directors for their commitment and contribution to the work of the Board, and in particular to Jacques Veyrat who served as its Chairman. ))
EP Group has confirmed its intention to maintain the listing of Fnac Darty shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris and to pursue a financial communication policy in line with the requirements applicable to listed companies.
The Board of Directors and the management team will continue to implement the Group's strategy based on its omnichannel model, the acceleration of its services activities, the pursuit of its digital transformation and the strengthening of its sustainability commitments.
About Fnac Darty
Fnac Darty is a European leader in omnichannel retail, a leading player in the sale of consumer electronics, household appliances, cultural and leisure goods. Present in 15 countries, mainly in France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, it has nearly 30,000 employees and a multi-format network of around 1,500 stores, with strong positions on the web and a growing number of subscribers to its services. In 2025, the Group recorded sales of more than €10 billion. With Beyond everyday, its strategic plan for 2030, Fnac Darty is continuing its expansion in Europe and deepening its model based on omnichannel, services and circularity.
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Attachment
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