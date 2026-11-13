Online Store For Award Winning Precise Cook Measuring Products Launches

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PreciseCook now open! Patented kitchen tools designed to eliminate the mess and the guesswork for home Chefs is now available with online portal

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Precisecook store is now open for business! Everyone can purchase our patented kitchen tools - designed to eliminate the mess and the guesswork for home Chefs - are available through the online portal.The launch marks a major milestone for Precise Cook following years of product development, manufacturing and intellectual property expansion. The company's growing product platform is designed around a simple goal: making ingredient measurement more accurate, consistent and convenient while reducing the mess and extra steps associated with traditional measuring tools.“Our products were developed to solve everyday problems in the kitchen and make cooking simpler, cleaner and more precise,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of Precise Cook.“After years of development, we are excited to finally put these products directly into the hands of home cooks, experienced chefs or especially those just starting to love cooking! With the holiday season approaching, we believe Precise Cook products also offer a unique and practical gift for anyone who enjoys cooking.”On top of the launch, the International Housewares Association recently named the Precise Cook product, the Flavor Press, a finalist for its product design excellence category. The IHA Global Innovation Award for Product Design honors exhibitors to the International Convention distinguishing five finalists in 12 categories.Precise Cook's initial online product lineup includes individual tools as well as bundled kits:Measure Mate –Designed for oils, vinegars, dressings, sauces and other liquid ingredients, Measure Mate allows users to measure and dispense directly from the bottle. Measurements range from one teaspoon to one-quarter cup, helping eliminate separate measuring cups and reduce spills and cleanup. Measure Mate is protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,215,995.Grinder King –Grinder King grinds fresh whole spices directly into an exact quarter-teaspoon measured dose, combining grinding and measuring into one convenient system. Grinder King is patent pending under U.S. Patent Application No. 19/716,358.Flavor Press –Flavor Press is designed for pre-ground dry spices and ingredients, allowing users to dispense ingredients to designated measurement lines ranging from one-quarter teaspoon to one tablespoon. Flavor Press is protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,532,509.Complete Kit –Precise Cook's flagship bundle includes two Measure Mates, a Liquid Caddy, two Grinder Kings, 10 Flavor Presses, a rotating Dry Carousel rack and pre-printed ingredient label stickers. The kit is designed to provide consumers with a complete precision measuring and storage system for frequently used liquid and dry ingredients.Precise Cook products are available for purchase today through the official Precise Cook Online Store at .

Ned Ertel

Precise Cook

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Online Store for Award Winning Precise Cook Measuring Products Launches News Provided By Qorvis November 13, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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