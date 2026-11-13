Bengal: Bodies Of Father, Son Recovered From Closed Residential Flat Near Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) The bodies of a senior citizen and his adopted son were recovered under mysterious circumstances from a closed residential flat within a residential building at Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Friday evening.

The deceased senior citizen had been identified as Tapan Kumar Chattopadhyay.

The body of M.D. Hossain, alias Surya, who was the adopted son of Chattopadhyay, was also recovered from the residential flat, which was locked from inside.

The reasons for their death are yet unclear.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem purposes.

The reasons behind the deaths of the two persons will be clear after the detailed post-mortem reports of their bodies are available.

Insiders from the state police said that when the cops broke open the lock of the residential flat and entered, they got the smell of gas within the flat, which was locked from inside.

The police are not ruling out the murder theory behind the deaths.

The investigating officers suspected the possibility of the adopted son killing Chattopadhyay in an inebriated state and then committing suicide out of repentance.

However, an investigating officer said, the mystery will, to an extent, be clear after the post mortem reports are available.

It is learnt that Chattopadhyay, a retired employee of a private sector commercial bank, and his adopted son used to stay at the residential flat located in the Sethbagan Lane area in Dum Dum.

Their neighbours felt suspicious that neither of the two had come out of the residence for a long time, and knocking at the door did not evoke any responses since Thursday.

Finally, on Friday evening, the neighbours informed the police.

The cops reached the spot, broke open the lock of the residential flat and thereafter recovered the two bodies.

The bodies of Chattopadhyay and his adopted son were recovered from two separate rooms within the residential flat.

The state police insider said that a deep and fresh injury mark was detected behind one of the ears of Chattopadhyay.

"Probably, that was the cause of his death. It might be possible that the adopted son first killed Chattopadhyay in an inebriated state and then committed suicide out of repentance," he added.

The police are also investigating whether the death is related to the smell of gas in the flat.