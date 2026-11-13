Medallists Lead India Squad For 2026 Commonwealth Wrestling Event
Medallists Lead India Squad for 2026 Commonwealth Wrestling Event
World Championships medallists Kajal Dhochak, Neelam Sirohi and world U-23 silver medallist Amruta Pujari headline a strong Indian women's contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships to be played in Polokwane, South Africa from December 4-6, 2026. The team was finalised on Friday after a day-long selection trial here.
Neelam, who bagged the silver medal in the world championships at Astana, pinned Maharashtra's Neha Chaugule in the 50kg final round, as per a press release. Kajal, who has also won the silver in Astana, dominated the 76kg final round against Vedika of Maharashtra to win 10-0. Maharashtra's Amruta also booked her spot with a comfortable win over Bipasha of RSPB in the 72kg category. The Commonwealth Wrestling Championships will also feature U-17 and U-20 competitions, trials for which were also held simultaneously.
Squad
Women Wrestling:Senior: Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Nishu (53kg), Ahilya Shinde (55kg), Simran (57kg), Neha Sangwan (59kg), Pushpa Yadav (62kg), Janvi (65kg), Srishti (68kg), Amruta Pujari (72kg), Kajal Dhochak (76kg)U-17: Taniya (46kg), Rupankshi (53kg), Maisha (57kg), Manya Rajput (61kg)U-20: Kajal (55kg), Deepika Nain (65kg), Vishakha (72kg), Muskan Narwal (76kg).
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