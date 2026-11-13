India Batting Woes Deepen After Massive Defeat Against New Zealand
India's Batting Crisis Deepens
India's struggles in the 50-over format across SENA countries have raised serious concerns for the Men in Blue, with the ODI World Cup less than a year away. The concerns deepened on Friday as India suffered their second-biggest defeat by runs in ODI history, with New Zealand thrashing them by 244 runs in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Chasing a massive target of 334, the visitors were bundled out for just 89, with New Zealand pacer Matt Henry spearheading the bowling attack with a sensational six-wicket haul. Earlier, Will Young's brilliant century powered the hosts to a commanding total and laid the foundation for their emphatic victory. Despite the heavy defeat, India continue to lead the five-match series 2-1.
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