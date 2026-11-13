Delhi Celebrates Chhath Puja With Launch Of Namo Yamuna River Safari

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP leaders, attended the Light and Sound show at the Namo Yamuna River Safari site in Sonia Vihar on the first day of Chhath Puja. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.

Devotees in large numbers have gathered accross the country to offer prayers to the Sun God as Chhath Puja begins. Preparations across Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Patna highlighted the deep-rooted faith and devotion associated with the festival, from the banks of the Varuna River and Hindon Chhath Ghat to devotees' homes. In Patna, Deepmala Srivastava, wife of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, was seen preparing prasad at her residence on the occasion of Nahay-Khay, marking the first day of the four-day festival.

Preparations are also underway at the Hindon Chhath Ghat in Ghaziabad, where senior administrative and civic officials visited the site and offered prayers to mark the beginning of the festival. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the newly launched 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' would give residents an opportunity to get closer to the Yamuna River, allowing families, children and young people to experience the river and connect with nature. Speaking after launching the recreational safari at Sonia Vihar, Gupta described it as a wonderful day for the residents of Delhi and said the initiative would help people experience the presence of the Yamuna.

"This safari offers Delhiites an opportunity to get closer to the Yamuna River. By connecting with nature, families, children, and the youth of Delhi will now be able to experience the presence of the Yamuna," she said. She said the government was working round the clock to address long-standing environmental challenges, including waste accumulation and the cleaning of the Yamuna, through a comprehensive approach.“We are addressing long-standing 'legacy' issues, such as the mountains of trash, the cleaning of the Yamuna, and various environmental challenges. The government is working on these issues 24x7, with a comprehensive, 360-degree approach,” she said. The eco-friendly tourism initiative offers a 6-km round-trip cruise experience between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma were also present at the launch. Following the inauguration, Sonowal, Gupta and Mishra enjoyed a cruise ride on the Yamuna River. Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the initiative would provide Delhi residents with a new recreational experience, which earlier required them to travel to other cities and rivers. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun.