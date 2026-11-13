Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Places Three Key Demands Before PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday placed three key demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Centre's intervention in the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, the state's opposition to the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats and the formulation of CSR guidelines to strengthen primary education.

Addressing the inauguration of CoSMOS (Centre of Space and Modern Optical) in Mysuru in the presence of the Prime Minister, Shivakumar said while science and technology were shaping the future, Karnataka also needed the Union Government's urgent support and cooperation on key development issues.

Shivakumar first sought the Centre's assistance in securing the necessary clearances for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, stating it is vital for drinking water requirements. He also raised opposition to the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats and requested a dedicated CSR policy to improve education in government schools.