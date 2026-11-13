2-Day Molecular Biology Online Training Course: Fundamentals To Latest Applications Advance Pharmaceutical R&D With CRISPR, Precision Medicine, And Biotechnology Innovation (Apr 19Th - 20Th, 2027)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Biology from Fundamentals to the Latest Applications (Apr 19th - Apr 20th, 2027)" has been added tooffering.

Molecular biology plays a critical role in pharmaceutical research, biotechnology and personalised medicine. A strong understanding of DNA, RNA and protein interactions supports scientific decision-making throughout drug discovery, product development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs and manufacturing. As molecular techniques continue to evolve, pharmaceutical professionals need current knowledge and practical capabilities to work effectively in a highly regulated, innovation-driven environment.

This 12-hour CPD course provides a structured introduction to the essential principles and applications of molecular biology. It is designed to strengthen scientific knowledge while demonstrating the relevance of molecular biology across pharmaceutical and biotechnology operations. Participants will explore the biological processes that influence gene function, protein production and genetic variation, alongside the techniques used to investigate and apply these processes.

The programme examines the central dogma of molecular biology and its importance in understanding the flow of genetic information. It also covers DNA replication, gene expression and molecular genetics, enabling participants to develop a connected understanding of the mechanisms that support cellular activity and influence health, disease and therapeutic development.

Practical skills form an important part of the course. Participants will gain insight into molecular biology techniques used in laboratory and pharmaceutical settings, helping them interpret scientific information, assess experimental approaches and communicate more effectively with colleagues across technical functions. The course also considers how molecular biology supports medicine and biotechnology, including its contribution to research strategies, therapeutic innovation and pharmaceutical applications.

The course is suitable for professionals working in research, development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs or manufacturing who want to expand or refresh their molecular biology knowledge. It may also benefit individuals moving into pharmaceutical or biotechnology roles where familiarity with molecular processes and laboratory applications is required.

Key topics covered:



The central dogma of molecular biology and the flow of genetic information

DNA replication and the maintenance of genetic material

Gene expression, including transcription and translation

Molecular genetics and the significance of genetic variation

Practical molecular biology skills and laboratory considerations

Molecular biology applications in medicine and biotechnology Pharmaceutical applications across research, development and manufacturing

By completing the course, participants will be better equipped to understand core molecular mechanisms, evaluate the role of molecular techniques in pharmaceutical operations and apply relevant scientific knowledge within their professional responsibilities. The programme supports continuing professional development while helping learners remain informed about advances that affect pharmaceutical science, biotechnology and modern medicine.

CPD Hours: 12

Who should attend?

This course is designed for professionals with a scientific background who are looking to deepen their understanding of molecular biology and its applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry, including:



Regulatory affairs professionals

Quality assurance specialists

Chemistry, manufacturing and control specialists

Clinical trial managers

Pharmaceutical engineers

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Process engineers and developers

Production managers

Research & development personnel

Clinical research coordinators Bioinformatic analysts

Speaker

Sayed Goda

Sayed K Goda, a biochemistry and drug discovery professor, has a robust academic background. He earned a BSc in Chemistry and an MSc in organic chemistry from Cairo University, Egypt. He then pursued a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Southampton, UK. Recognising the pivotal role of technology management in his field, he obtained an MBA in technology management from the Open University, UK, in 2000. His diverse educational background equips him with a unique perspective and a broad range of skills, making him a valuable asset in the field of biochemistry and drug discovery.

After completing his PhD, Sayed embarked on a leadership journey at the Porton Down establishment in Salisbury, UK, where he served for fourteen years as a senior scientist and a team leader. During that time, he led commercial and medically sensitive research. He employed protein engineering to produce novel commercially and medically important proteins.

In 2002, Sayed's academic prowess and leadership skills led him to a professor position at Cairo University, Egypt. His tenure was marked by transformative contributions, notably the establishment of a new BSc Biotechnology program. He also supervised many successful MSc and PhD degrees.

In 2006, Dr. Goda accepted a professor position at Qatar University, Qatar, where he taught many major courses in biochemistry and biotechnology and successfully obtained many research grants.

In 2012, Sayed's expertise and reputation led him to a senior scientist and Professor position at the Antidoping laboratory in Qatar. He led research in various fields and established a protein engineering laboratory here. His exceptional ability to secure research funds, totalling over two million, for cancer-targeting drug discovery projects. His collaboration with Groningen University, Netherlands, resulted in the successful completion of four Ph. Ds and numerous publications, further solidifying his status as a prolific researcher.

Sayed has years of commercial and medical research experience in a conventional research institute in the UK.

He is also a regular reviewer for many high-impact journals, and he is currently a guest editor for Cancers.

For more information about this training visit

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