Regulatory Medical Writing Course (March 11-12, 2027): From Protocol To CTD Unlock Faster Drug Approvals With Real-World Evidence And Patient-Centred Outcomes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Improve medical writing skills to create high-quality regulatory documentation, accelerate drug approvals and strengthen submission outcomes in an intensive two-day course

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Successful Medical Writing - from Protocol to CTD (Mar 11th - Mar 12th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Success in the pharmaceutical industry depends on the speed and efficiency of new drug approvals. The quality, accuracy and clarity of documentation submitted to regulatory authorities are central to this process. High quality medical writing supports effective regulatory review by presenting scientific and clinical information in a clear, consistent and appropriately structured format.

This intensive two-day medical writing course is designed to help participants strengthen their writing capabilities and produce documentation that meets the high standards expected within the pharmaceutical industry. Across 12 CPD hours, the course provides focused professional development for individuals seeking to improve the quality and effectiveness of medical and regulatory content.

Strengthen essential medical writing skills

Effective medical writing requires more than scientific knowledge. Writers must communicate complex evidence accurately while maintaining clarity, consistency and relevance. Documentation should enable regulatory authorities to assess key information efficiently, without ambiguity or unnecessary detail.

The course supports the development of practical medical writing skills that can be applied to pharmaceutical documentation. Participants will consider how structure, language and presentation influence the accessibility of scientific and clinical information. The programme also highlights the importance of maintaining a high standard throughout the writing process, from the organisation of content to the preparation of a clear final document.

Support efficient regulatory submissions

Well prepared regulatory documentation can contribute to a more efficient review process. Clear writing helps ensure that important findings, evidence and conclusions are communicated accurately, while consistent presentation allows information to be located and assessed more easily.

By improving their approach to medical writing, participants can enhance the overall quality of documents submitted to regulatory authorities. The course focuses on the professional standards required to communicate technical information effectively and support the preparation of credible, coherent and reliable pharmaceutical content.

Practical professional development

The concentrated two-day format offers an efficient way to build and refine relevant skills. Participants will gain a stronger understanding of the role medical writing plays in the pharmaceutical approval process and the value of producing accurate, logically organised documentation.

The course is particularly relevant to professionals whose responsibilities involve preparing, reviewing or contributing to medical, scientific or regulatory documents. It can also support individuals who want to improve their written communication within pharmaceutical settings and better align their work with the expectations of regulatory authorities.

Key benefits



Improve the clarity, accuracy and consistency of medical writing.

Develop a more structured approach to pharmaceutical documentation.

Strengthen the communication of scientific and clinical information.

Understand how document quality can support regulatory review.

Build skills that can be applied to medical and regulatory content. Complete 12 hours of continuing professional development.

CPD hours: 12

This medical writing course provides focused training for professionals who want to raise the standard of their pharmaceutical documentation. By strengthening written communication and supporting the clear presentation of evidence, participants can contribute more effectively to the preparation of high quality regulatory submissions and the wider drug approval process.

Who Should Attend



The course will be of interest to all those in the pharmaceutical industry who prepare research reports and documentation intended for regulatory authorities. Although the focus of the course is on clinical research, many of the principles will also apply to other types of reports, including pre-clinical,CMC and veterinary documentation.

This practical course will benefit not only those new to medical writing but also those wishing to perfect their existing writing skills, including full-time medical writers and those who only occasionally write research documentation or regulatory submissions.

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1 - Fundamentals of Regulatory Medical Writing



Introduction to regulatory medical writing



Regulatory environment and guidelines

Regulatory documents

Day 2 - Scientific Advice and Marketing Applications



Briefing documents



Importance of real-world evidence and patient-centred outcomes The Common Technical Document

Speaker

Cheryl Roberts

Cheryl is currently the Global Head of Medical Writing at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., and specialises in medical writing for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. She joined the pharmaceutical industry in 2001 in drug development, and continued in positions in medical editing and medical writing in both the pharmaceutical and consultancy industry. She holds a degree in Medical Biology and a Masters in Neuroscience. Cheryl has been an approved workshop leader for the European Medical Writers Association since 2015 and gives training on subgroup analyses and orphan medicinal products.

For more information about this training visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900