Charles Richardson Scholarship Opens Applications For Undergraduate Students Pursuing IT And Computer Science Careers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charles Richardson Scholarship, a one-time award founded by technology leader Charles Richardson, announces that applications are now open for undergraduate students nationwide. The scholarship supports aspiring professionals in information technology, computer science, cybersecurity, networking, and related fields who demonstrate academic excellence and a clear vision for using technology to solve real-world problems.

Charles Richardson established the scholarship to assist motivated students who understand the transformative potential of a career in technology. Having built his own career across public service, education, and corporate IT leadership, Charles Richardson recognizes that access to opportunity often determines a young person's trajectory. The Charles Richardson Scholarship reflects his commitment to ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent talented students from pursuing careers in technology.

Eligibility requirements for the Charles Richardson Scholarship include current enrollment as a high school senior or college student in the United States, acceptance to or enrollment in an accredited college, university, or technical program, a declared or intended major in IT, computer science, cybersecurity, networking, or a related discipline, and a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. The scholarship is not bound to any specific city or state, allowing students from across the country to apply.

Applicants must submit a personal essay between 500 and 750 words responding to the prompt:“Technology can open doors and solve real problems. Describe a challenge you want to tackle through a career in information technology, and explain how this scholarship would help you get there.” The essay should draw on personal experience and demonstrate the applicant's goals, problem-solving mindset, and readiness to make a meaningful contribution to the field.

Charles Richardson brings a distinguished background to this initiative. Raised in Yellville, Arkansas, he earned a bachelor's degree in Organizational Leadership from Hendrix College, graduating summa cum laude, and later completed a master's degree at the University of Arkansas. His professional journey includes service as a White House intern during the Clinton administration, oversight of computer networking for Arkansas public schools, and 18 years in corporate IT, including technology leadership roles supporting a prominent private family office and a major private foundation. Charles Richardson now provides independent IT services and remains an active member of American Mensa.

The deadline to apply for the Charles Richardson Scholarship is July 15, 2027. The recipient will be announced on August 15, 2027. Complete application details and submission guidelines are available at .

About Charles Richardson

Charles Richardson operates an independent IT services business providing technology consulting and support to clients seeking experienced, personalized solutions. Founded following a distinguished career in public education technology and corporate IT leadership, the business is built on a core mission of delivering practical, reliable technology services while creating opportunities for the next generation of technology professionals through the Charles Richardson Scholarship.

Media Contact:

Charles Richardson

Charles Richardson Scholarship



...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at