MBA Strategic Thinking Frameworks For Pharma And Biopharma Leaders (2-Day Online Training Course): Harness AI And Market Change To Build And Execute High-Impact Growth Strategies (Feb 22Nd - 23Rd, 2027)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Master MBA strategic thinking tools, apply AI insights and pharma case studies, and build actionable plans to lead teams with confidence and impact.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "MBA Frameworks for Strategic Thinking in Pharma & Biopharma (Feb 22nd - Feb 23rd, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Professionals working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry face constant change, complex commercial pressures and demanding managerial responsibilities. This two-day MBA strategic thinking workshop equips pharma and biopharma leaders with practical tools to evaluate challenges from a broader perspective, make informed choices and translate strategic priorities into effective action.

Designed for immediate workplace application, the highly-interactive course introduces strategic thinking techniques taught on MBA programmes and applies them to the realities of the pharmaceutical and biopharma sectors. Participants will strengthen their ability to guide teams, address critical business challenges, establish a compelling vision and contribute more effectively to organisational direction.

Throughout the workshop, participants will explore MBA strategic business cases and use structured frameworks to assess industry developments, organisational priorities and competitive pressures. The programme also examines the growing role of artificial intelligence innovations across the sector, helping attendees consider how emerging capabilities may influence strategic planning, decision-making and future business models.

The course provides opportunities to apply MBA strategic thinking tools to pharma case studies, departmental priorities, individual responsibilities and current workplace challenges. This practical approach enables participants to connect strategic concepts with day-to-day activities while developing plans that support their teams, business units and wider organisations.

Key areas covered during the course include:



Applying MBA strategic thinking tools within pharmaceutical and biopharma organisations

Using 'Helicopter' thinking to assess complex issues from a wider organisational perspective

Developing strategic plans for teams, groups and businesses

Evaluating key pharma and biopharma business challenges through relevant case studies

Exploring the strategic impact of artificial intelligence innovations across the pharmaceutical industry

Creating a clear and credible vision for future performance

Making focused strategic choices and converting them into practical action

Embedding strategic thinking within teams and organisational processes Using the MBA strategic thinking tool-kit with confidence and impact

Participants will work across a range of pharmaceutical industry focus areas during the two days, combining expert-led learning with interactive discussion and practical exercises. The workshop encourages attendees to examine their own business situations, test different strategic approaches and identify actions that can be implemented following the course.

By the end of the programme, attendees will be better prepared to navigate uncertainty, align team activities with broader organisational objectives and approach business problems with greater strategic clarity. They will also gain a stronger foundation for communicating priorities, supporting cross-functional collaboration and shaping plans that respond to evolving market conditions.

The workshop is particularly relevant for managers, team leaders and professionals whose roles require strategic planning, commercial awareness or responsibility for organisational performance. It is also suitable for individuals preparing to take on broader leadership duties within pharmaceutical or biopharma companies.

With its sector-specific focus, MBA-level content and emphasis on practical application, the course offers a focused professional development opportunity for those seeking to improve strategic leadership and decision-making in the pharmaceutical industry.

CPD Hours: 12

Who should attend?

This course is ideal for all those in the pharmaceutical industry who make strategic choices and who recognise that they could rise to future challenges by becoming more strategic, more behaviourally skilled, and more creative.

It is designed for managers who are eager to deliver strategy with greater ease and confidence, and who want to evaluate its effectiveness whether their focus is technical or commercial.

This course is particularly relevant to heads of teams and departments, those responsible for leading a project, and anyone in a role that requires influencing other areas of their organisation, especially within a matrix management environment.

For more information about this training visit

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