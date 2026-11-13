Drafting Specifications And Scopes Of Supply - 1-Day Online Training Course Reduce Contract Risk, Strengthen Supply Chain Governance, And Improve Project Value (Mar 18, 2027)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drafting Specifications and Scopes of Supply (Mar 18, 2027)" has been added tooffering.

Mastering the drafting of specifications and scopes of supply is essential in today's high-stakes commercial landscape. Far more than technical documents, specifications and scopes of supply are important legal and strategic tools that establish clear requirements, allocate responsibilities and support effective contract performance. Poor drafting can lead to ambiguity, delays, disputes, increased costs and project failure. Well-crafted documentation helps organisations manage risk and achieve project completion - on time, to the required quality standards and within budget.

This practical training course equips commercial and contract professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to support technical and operational colleagues throughout the drafting, evaluation and management of specifications. It is suitable for professionals preparing a scope of supply for inclusion in an RFQ, reviewing supplier submissions or responding to a buyer's requirements.

Participants will learn how to convert project objectives into clear legal obligations while aligning terminology, responsibilities and liabilities across all documents forming the agreement. This structured approach can reduce uncertainty, protect organisational interests and promote stronger relationships between contracting parties through a shared understanding of expectations, deliverables and outcomes.

Key areas covered during the training course include:



The legal foundations for drafting specifications, beginning with relevant statutory requirements

The use of express terms to override implied terms and provide project-specific clarity

The strategic and practical role of specifications in managing performance, obligations and outcomes

The legal implications of performance specifications and conformance specifications

Methods for extracting essential information from technical teams and translating it into clear, enforceable contractual language

The interdependency of contracting parties and the importance of framing the scope to support project continuity when challenges/ risks arise

Practical contractual remedies that can reduce reliance on litigation, solely monetary compensation or termination A teamwork approach to identifying and realising opportunities for innovation, efficiency and improved project delivery

Particular attention is given to the relationship between commercial, legal, technical and operational functions. Participants will develop the ability to ask focused questions, identify missing or inconsistent information and address potential conflicts between specifications and other contractual documents. They will also examine how clearly defined acceptance criteria, performance requirements, responsibilities and remedies can improve supplier management and strengthen accountability throughout the contract lifecycle.

Led by an expert in commercial contracts, the course combines practical tools, proven drafting techniques and real-world examples. Interactive learning will help participants assess specification quality, recognise common drafting risks and develop documentation that accurately reflects the intended commercial arrangement. The course also considers how effective scopes of supply can maintain progress when unforeseen issues arise, while creating a practical framework for collaboration and problem-solving.

By the end of the training, participants will be better prepared to contribute to cross-functional drafting processes, evaluate specifications with greater confidence and support contracts that enable delivery rather than create avoidable barriers. The knowledge gained can be applied to procurement, supplier negotiations, contract formation, project governance and ongoing performance management across a wide range of industries.

CPD Hours: 6

Who should attend?

This trainingcourse has been specifically designed for:



Contract and commercial managers and engineers

Contract administrators, officers and specialists

Specification engineers

Supply chain engineers

Quality assurance engineers

Project and procurement managers

Operations managers Business development managers

Speaker

Catherine Hurst

Catherine Hurst BSc(Hons), CIMDip, PgDL, is an independent consultant in the contract and commercial fields. She was formerly a Commercial Manager at BAe Systems, following previous contract/commercial roles with GEC and Siemens. She has extensive practical experience of bid management, contract drafting and negotiation, contract and subcontract management as well as commercial risk management, both with UK and overseas customers and suppliers, in the private and public sectors.

She is a highly experienced trainer, having a style which brings a subject to life, creating interest and stimulating the enthusiasm of delegates. She combines academic best practice with real world experience.

She lecturers Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) diploma, levels 4, 5 & 6 at Chichester college. As well as being a member of CIPS, Catherine has a degree in Management Studies, a Chartered Institute of Marketing diploma and more recently achieved a distinction in her Common Professional Examination (CPE)/Post-grad diploma in law, winning the prize for the highest achieving student in the contract law module.

Catherine has successfully provided training to organisations across a wide variety of industries, including:

Transport / utilities / energy / construction / engineering / IT / telecons: Network Rail, ScotRail, Balfour Beatty, London Underground, Westinghouse Springfields Fuels, General Dynamics, Siemens, Metronet, Thales, ABB, Hitachi, Jungheinrich, Honeywell, PALL Europe, Senior Aerospace BWT, RES (Renewable Energy Systems), AGI, Silvertown, QinetiQ, Clyde Pumps / Weir Pumps, Scottish Power, NCOC (North Caspian Operating Company), Computacentre, CISCO, BT, United Utilities

Health / pharmaceutical / education: Nuffield Health, Surrey PCT, Bristol Myers-Squibb, Newcastle University, Exeter University

Public: Forensic Science Services, Office for National Statistics, DARA (Defence Aviation Repair Agency), Metropolitan Police

Charity: Phoenix Futures, Homegroup

Retail: Co-op

For more information about this training visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900