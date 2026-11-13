Kelly® Expands Global Delivery Center In Bangalore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New facility serves as hub to support clients around the world while investing in highly skilled talent

Facts at a Glance:



Bangalore office meets growing demand for company's workforce solutions and expands its capabilities to serve clients across time zones.

New facility enables Kelly to recruit from one of the region's deepest talent pools of technical, finance and analytics professionals. Delivery center builds on previous investments in international talent markets, including Malaysia, Mexico and Hungary.



TROY, Mich., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, today announced the expansion of its delivery center in Bangalore, India, to support growing demand for its outsourcing, consulting, technology and workforce solutions around the world. The new office opens Nov. 20 and expands Kelly's existing presence in India, marking the next phase of the company's investments in international talent markets, adding to its more than 5,000 corporate employees in North America, Europe and Asia.

“Bangalore is an established global capability center and technology hub with one of the deepest talent pools in Asia,” said Pete Hamilton, vice president, APAC, KellyOCG®.“Our colleagues in India bring diverse skills and technical expertise, enabling us to support our local, regional and global clients around the clock. We've been recognized as a Great Place to Work in India for seven consecutive years and employ over 400 team members here supporting more than 50 clients. Our new office allows us to hire at scale and ramp up quickly when onboarding new clients.”

The Kelly team in Bangalore supports managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom clients around the globe with supply chain operations and recruitment delivery. It also supports Kelly corporate functions including human resources, legal, IT, finance and marketing.

The new delivery center builds on Kelly's previous investments in international talent markets. Kelly has operated in India since 2001. The company has also established global delivery centers in Malaysia, Hungary and Mexico to support global MSP and RPO clients with recruiting, outsourcing and consulting solutions. These teams add to the company's branch and office network across North America, Europe and Asia.

“We've built delivery capabilities in regions where our clients need us most,” Hamilton said.“Our international colleagues bring both local and global expertise, making it easier for our clients to access workforce solutions in every market they operate in.”

Kelly has been recognized by industry analysts as a global contingent workforce management, MSP and RPO leader and has firmly established itself as one of the largest staffing firms across its chosen specialties. The company serves clients in more than 70 countries and 60 languages. Its global reach is supported by a technology ecosystem built to flex with demand, giving clients the ability to scale quickly to meet surge and high-volume hiring needs across time zones.

About Kelly ®

At Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), we don't just understand the future of work, we're defining it. For over 80 years, we've sourced specialized talent, built agile workforces, and shaped growth strategies for employers around the world. Today, our recruiting, outsourcing, and consulting services provide the talent and solutions organizations need to move faster and grow smarter. We deliver meaningful impact by connecting people to work that enriches their lives, and companies to people who drive innovation and growth. Each year, we place more than 375,000 job seekers in new roles spanning science, engineering, technology, telecom, education, manufacturing, and more.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce offerings including managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and total talent solutions. We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start it on its journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo, making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC, and EMEA.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.