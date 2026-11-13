Medical Device Cleanroom Requirements And Regulatory Compliance Navigate Rising Regulatory Scrutiny And Scale Sterile Manufacturing With Stronger Contamination Control (Feb 22, 2027)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cleanroom Requirements for Medical Device Manufacturers (Feb 22, 2027)" has been added tooffering.

Medical devices that are aseptically manufactured, terminally sterilised or dependent on cleanliness during use must be produced under appropriately controlled conditions. Maintaining a compliant manufacturing environment is essential for protecting product safety, supporting consistent performance and demonstrating that contamination risks are effectively managed throughout production and primary packaging.

This six-hour continuing professional development course introduces the regulatory requirements and supporting standards that apply to controlled working environments used in medical device manufacturing. It examines how these requirements affect the design, operation, testing, classification and ongoing management of clean environments.

Medical device regulations establish specific requirements for products supplied in a sterile state or intended to be used under sterile conditions. These requirements include the environmental controls applied during manufacturing and primary packaging. Manufacturers must be able to provide evidence that their work environments are suitable for the devices being produced and that relevant processes consistently achieve and maintain the required level of sterility or cleanliness.

The course considers the general safety and performance requirements associated with sterile medical devices, alongside the expectations for independent, third-party conformity assessment. Participants will explore the role of environmental controls in supporting regulatory compliance and learn why documented evidence of an appropriately managed workplace is a critical part of the conformity assessment process.

Key areas covered include:



Regulatory requirements for medical devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state

Environmental conditions for aseptic manufacturing, terminal sterilisation and cleanliness-controlled production

Requirements affecting medical device manufacturing and primary packaging areas

Design principles for controlled working environments

Operation, testing and classification of clean environments

Management controls required to maintain suitable environmental conditions

Evidence manufacturers may use to demonstrate regulatory conformity

The relationship between environmental controls, product safety and performance Expectations associated with independent, third-party conformity assessment

By connecting regulatory expectations with the practical management of controlled manufacturing environments, the course provides a structured introduction to compliance for sterile and cleanliness-sensitive medical devices. It highlights the importance of establishing suitable environmental conditions, maintaining effective controls and retaining appropriate evidence to support regulatory review.

The content also explains how the relevant series of standards supports the design, operation, testing and classification of clean environments. Participants will gain a clearer understanding of how these standards can be used within a medical device quality and compliance framework, helping manufacturers align environmental controls with applicable regulatory expectations.

This course is relevant to professionals involved in medical device manufacturing, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, production, engineering, validation, environmental control and conformity assessment. It is particularly valuable for personnel responsible for facilities in which sterile or cleanliness-sensitive medical devices are manufactured or packaged.

On completion, participants should have an improved understanding of the regulatory framework governing controlled environments and the evidence needed to demonstrate compliance. The course supports informed decision-making when designing, managing and assessing manufacturing areas for medical devices where sterility or cleanliness is essential.

CPD Hours: 6

Who Should Attend:





Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Maintenance and Validation Engineers

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Internal Auditors Regulatory and Quality professionals

Speaker

Annette Callaghan

A quality management professional, chartered biologist and member of the Royal Society of Biology, with over 35 years' experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food industries. Extensive knowledge of quality and environmental management systems, internal and third-party auditing and personnel training. Eligible to act as a Qualified Person as defined in Directive 2001/83/EC, as amended (previously 75/319 et al.) since 1993. A Qualified Notified Body Lead Auditor since 2002 (IRCA ref: 1182641).

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