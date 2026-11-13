Virginia War Memorial Foundation To Honor Virginia's Vietnam War Veterans At Salute To Service Event On April 3, 2027

The 2027 Salute to Service Reunion Celebration for Virginia's Vietnam War-era veterans will feature a meaningful wreath-laying ceremony in Virginia War Memorial's Shrine of Memory on April 3, 2027.

- Commander Paul Galanti, USN (Ret.)

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ●Reunion event features Shrine of Memory ceremony and many special presentations

●Cmdr. Paul Galanti, USN (Ret.), former POW, and son Jamie Galanti are co-chairs

●Traveling exhibit highlights stories from the Vietnam War era

The Virginia War Memorial Foundation is proud to invite veterans of the Vietnam War to join with their families and friends for the 2027 Salute to Service Reunion Celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2027, at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S. Belvidere Street in Richmond, Va.

Centered on the theme“Coming Home: The Vietnam War,” this special gathering will honor the experiences and contributions of those Virginians who returned home from the Vietnam War, those who didn't, those who haven't yet, and the families who loved them all. More than 230,000 Virginians served during the Vietnam War and 1,490 Virginians made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, nearly 200,000 Vietnam War veterans call Virginia home.

Program highlights at the Salute to Service Reunion Celebration on April 3, 2027 will include:

●A meaningful ceremony at the Shrine of Memory, featuring a special soundscape of the names of Virginia veterans who lost their lives in Vietnam, with a memorial wreath-laying ceremony remembering those who never made it home

●A presentation by acclaimed author and historian Alex Kershaw

●Military unit rally points where veterans can share stories with ROTC cadets

●A precision silent rifle drill routine by Virginia Tech's Gregory Guard

●The West Point Alumni Glee Club's“Vietnam Medley” performance

●Vietnam War Huey helicopters on display at Virginia Housing, 601 S. Belvidere St.

The 2027 Salute to Service Reunion Celebration for Vietnam War veterans is co-chaired by Commander Paul Galanti, USN (Ret.), who endured seven years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, and his son, Jamie Galanti. Their leadership brings together personal experience, family perspective and a shared commitment to honoring the service and sacrifices of Vietnam War veterans.

“After my seven-year stay at the not-so-luxurious Hanoi Hilton as a POW, I was fortunate to experience a very special Homecoming,” said Commander Galanti.“I am proud to bring my fellow Vietnam veterans and their families together to reconnect, share stories, honor those who never received the homecoming they deserved and pay our respects to our missing brothers and sisters.”

Adding to the significance of the 2027 Salute to Service Reunion, a traveling exhibit was created to bring stories of the Vietnam War period to local communities in Southwest Virginia before arriving in Richmond for the April 3 commemorative event at the Virginia War Memorial. The exhibit offers a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the history and experiences of the Vietnam War era through a curated collection of stories, artifacts and historical perspective. Exhibit curator Emilie Raymond will lead a special curator's talk during the April 3 reunion.

Registration is now open for the 2027 Salute to Service Reunion Celebration. The event is free for veterans and a family member. To learn more and to register, please visit . Questions and special requests may be directed to the Virginia War Memorial Foundation at...

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About Salute to Service

The Virginia War Memorial Foundation's Salute to Service is a multi-year initiative designed to bring Virginia veterans back together with the people, military units and shared experiences that shaped their military service. Each annual celebration focuses on a major American military conflict, creating opportunities for veterans to reconnect in an environment of camaraderie, peer support, remembrance and historical understanding. The inaugural reunion, held in March 2026, honored veterans of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Upcoming reunions are: 2027 - Vietnam War; 2028 - Global War on Terror; 2029 - Cold War and Fall of the Berlin Wall. Learn more at .

About the Virginia War Memorial Foundation

The Virginia War Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides private support to the Virginia War Memorial, a state agency established in 1950. This remarkable public/private partnership has provided funds for the documentary films, educational programs, exhibitions, teacher institutes, and veterans outreach which have positioned the Virginia War Memorial to be among the leading state war memorials. The Virginia War Memorial Foundation's mission is to support the Virginia War Memorial in its efforts to preserve the stories of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, to honor all veterans and active-duty military, and to inspire love of country through education. For more information, visit .

Anne Wilson, Director of Marketing and Communications

Virginia War Memorial Foundation

+1 404-245-2554

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Virginia War Memorial Foundation to Honor Virginia's Vietnam War Veterans at Salute to Service Event on April 3, 2027 News Provided By JLV Communications November 13, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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