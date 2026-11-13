Eugenio Pallisco Expands On His Health Nutrition Hints Feature, Encouraging A Fiber-First Approach To Gut Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Personal trainer Eugenio Pallisco expands on his Health Nutrition Hints feature, explaining signs of poor gut health and why fiber-rich foods matter.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following his recent feature in Health Nutrition Hints, Dallas-based personal trainer and nutrition coach Eugenio Pallisco is expanding on his message that a healthy gut starts with everyday food choices. Pallisco encourages people to pay closer attention to the signals their digestive system sends and to build their meals around fiber-rich, minimally processed foods rather than chasing quick fixes.

In the article,“Is Your Gut Trying to Tell You Something? Signs of Poor Gut Health and What to Do About It,” Pallisco explained why the gut has moved from a niche wellness topic into the mainstream, and why, unlike many trends, there is a growing body of research behind it.

“Gut health is connected to your immune system, inflammation, metabolism, mood, cognition, and chronic health conditions,” Pallisco said.

Pallisco outlined common signs that the gut may be out of balance, including frequent bloating and gas, ongoing fatigue regardless of sleep, mood changes, headaches, skin irritation, unexplained weight changes, and persistent cravings for sugary foods and refined carbohydrates. Because these symptoms can have many causes, anyone experiencing them regularly should check in with a healthcare provider.

Rather than singling out one“bad” food, Pallisco emphasized eating patterns: how much and how often. Processed meats, ultra-processed snacks, sugar-sweetened drinks, refined carbohydrates, and deep-fried fast foods offer little to no fiber, and over time a diet built around them may shift the microbiome toward an unhealthy balance and increase inflammation.

“The gut microbiome is the community of trillions of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms living in the digestive tract. They interact with the food you eat and play a role in digestion, metabolism, and immune function,” Pallisco said.

To support those microbes, Pallisco recommends leaning on fiber-rich staples such as chia and flax seeds, beans, lentils, chickpeas, oats, barley, quinoa, and vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, onions, and leafy greens. He also highlights polyphenol-rich foods, including berries, olive oil, nuts, tea, and coffee, along with fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut, which introduce live microorganisms into the digestive system.

Pallisco also cautioned against expecting a single test to deliver a definitive gut-health score. While at-home microbiome tests can identify organisms in a sample, he noted that for most people the clearest everyday measure is simply how well their digestion is working: regular, comfortable digestion with few ongoing problems.

The feature builds on Pallisco's earlier commentary on the gut-brain connection and reflects his broader view that nutrition and training work hand in hand. His approach favors consistent, practical habits over restrictive diets or supplement trends.



About Eugenio Pallisco

Eugenio Pallisco is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach based in Dallas, Texas. He specializes in strength training, body composition, nutrition, and sustainable fitness, helping clients build healthier habits and improve their long-term health through personalized training and nutrition guidance.

Read the original article,“Is Your Gut Trying to Tell You Something? Signs of Poor Gut Health and What to Do About It,” on Health Nutrition Hints.

Jessica Brown

Mercury News Media

+1 303-800-6186

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Eugenio Pallisco Expands on His Health Nutrition Hints Feature, Encouraging a Fiber-First Approach to Gut Health News Provided By Jessica Brown, Mercury News Media November 13, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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