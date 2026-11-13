Studio J & Co Named Best Of Miami - Interior Design

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gold Key Award-winning, AD PRO Directory featured interior design firm recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for luxury projects in Miami and New York.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Studio J & Co, a premier Miami and New York luxury interior design firm, has been named Best of Miami - Interior Design by the Consumer Ratings Institute in the Interior Designers category. The recognition is grounded in verified public reviews, where the studio maintains an unblemished 5.0-star rating across its client work.

The award arrives during an expansive period for Studio J & Co, which maintains active design studios in both Miami and New York City. In addition to being featured in the authoritative AD PRO Directory by Architectural Digest, the firm recently earned the international Hospitality Design Gold Key Award for excellence in boutique hospitality architecture and interiors.

Operating seamlessly between its South Florida and New York locations, the studio delivers full-scale residential and commercial design across both regions, while specializing in strategic hospitality roll-outs for expanding national brands. Led by Founder and Principal Designer Jennifer Fitzpatrick, NCIDQ, ASID - a licensed interior designer in both Florida and New York - Studio J & Co's dual-market portfolio includes private residences, boutique commercial spaces, and hospitality concepts spanning Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach, alongside Manhattan and the Hamptons.

"Every project we take on-whether an oceanfront estate in South Florida or a historic townhouse in New York-begins with understanding the unique rhythm and daily life of the people inhabiting it," said Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Principal Designer and Founder of Studio J & Co. "Our teams across both cities bring a tailored, collaborative approach to every detail, harmonizing elevated aesthetics with functional, enduring design. Being recognized as Best of Miami is a testament to the trust and vision our clients share with us from Florida to New York."

Studio J & Co is currently accepting select residential, hospitality, and commercial projects across the Greater Miami area, New York City, and select national destinations.

About Studio J & Co

Studio J & Co is a full-service luxury residential and hospitality interior design firm with established studios in Miami, FL, and New York, NY. Led by Principal Designer Jennifer Fitzpatrick, NCIDQ, ASID-licensed in Florida and New York-the studio designs residences, hotels, restaurants, and commercial environments nationwide. Studio J & Co is a Hospitality Design Gold Key Award winner and is featured in the AD PRO Directory. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jennifer Fitzpatrick

Studio J & Co

+1 (305) 209-0116

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Studio J & Co Named Best of Miami - Interior Design News Provided By Awardy November 13, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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