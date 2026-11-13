Telangana CM Targets Centre For Denying Entry To Foreign Delegates At Bharat Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday criticised the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reported denial of entry to foreign delegates who were invited to speak at the Bharat Summit being held in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said that the delegates, including a Norwegian journalist, invited to the event had received visa but even after that the Ministry of Home Affairs barred them from entering India.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi prefers a style of leadership in which no questions are asked or raised.

Revanth Reddy also defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana.

He said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was visiting the state at the government's invitation to unveil the policy for the welfare of gig workers and deliver a message at the Bharat Summit being organised by the state government.

The Chief Minister wondered why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was opposing Rahul Gandhi's participation in the Bharat Summit.

He said the BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were opposing all the decisions, be it the rejuvenation of the Musi river, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road or Tummidihatti project.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Modi was travelling to foreign countries and delivering speeches at summits.

"Why is the BJP opposing the Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi)," he asked and remarked that the image of Rahul Gandhi would not diminish just by the BJP's criticism.

He said that around a thousand delegates from 70 countries were attending the summit.

"At this event, we will discuss the environment, infrastructure, investment and democracy with experts," the Chief Minister added.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that the Summit would be followed by the 'Invest Telangana Global Summit' scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at the Bharat Future City.

"The environment in Hyderabad is highly conducive to investments. As part of this initiative, the state government has already held 'curtain-raiser' events in Delhi and several other locations. Similar curtain-raiser events are planned in Mumbai and Ahmedabad."

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government's goal is to attract investments and transform the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2034, and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He criticised Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State BJP President N. Ramachander Rao and BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao for what he called "spreading lies" against the summit.

Revanth Reddy questioned the two Union Ministers from Telangana for also not attending the all-party meeting on El-Nino.