Rajasthan: Rajeevika's National Saras Fair To Be Held In Dec

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) Rajeevika's National Saras Fair will be organised in Jaipur in December, through which women from self-help groups (SHGs) across the country will be provided with a national platform.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed officials to include local products related to the state's rich art and to ensure maximum participation of the state's Rajeevika women in this event. He said that meetings should be organised to encourage the women for this purpose.

While reviewing the Rajeevika and Dairy departments at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday, the Chief Minister stated that these sectors are effective mediums for local-level employment generation along with the economic prosperity of rural women.

Therefore, to make rural women financially self-reliant, they should be provided with opportunities for marketing, branding, and sales in addition to product manufacturing.

He noted that the state government has set a target of creating 25 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis', under which 20 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis so far. Along with better livelihood opportunities, it is essential to provide a market for women's self-help groups to sell their products.

Accordingly, the state government is developing an e-commerce platform to provide a wider market for women's products.

This will increase the reach of their products and create new income opportunities. The Chief Minister described the Saras Sakhi scheme as an innovative initiative towards the self-reliance and economic prosperity of rural women.

He instructed the Rajeevika and Dairy departments to effectively implement a joint action plan and connect the products with an integrated marketing network.

Additionally, he directed that training be provided to Saras Sakhis at the divisional level. Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister's Office) Akhil Arora, along with officials from the concerned departments, were present at the meeting.