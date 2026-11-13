U.S. AI-Enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Autonomous Screening Drives 20.5% CAGR And A $267.2 Million Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target primary care, pharmacies and underserved communities with AI-enabled portable retinal screening, supported by FDA clearances, insurance coverage and clinical guidelines.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. AI-enabled ophthalmic diagnostic devices market is projected to reach USD 267.2 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2026 to 2033. Valued at USD 64.3 million in 2025, the market is expected to increase from USD 72.5 million in 2026 as healthcare providers adopt artificial intelligence to support early retinal disease detection, improve screening efficiency, and address ophthalmologist shortages. Autonomous diagnostic platforms are becoming increasingly important in primary care, endocrinology, pharmacy, and community health settings.

Rising rates of diabetes and diabetic retinopathy are creating strong demand for scalable AI-enabled retinal screening. According to the CDC's Vision and Eye Health Surveillance System (VEHSS), approximately 9.6 million Americans were living with diabetic retinopathy in 2021, including about 1.84 million people with vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy. The affected population is projected to reach 14.7 million by 2050. This growing clinical burden is encouraging healthcare systems to deploy AI-enabled ophthalmic diagnostic devices that identify patients requiring specialist referral and improve compliance with recommended eye examinations.

FDA clearances and product innovation are also supporting U.S. market growth. In May 2024, the FDA cleared the Optomed Aurora handheld fundus camera integrated with AEYE Health's autonomous AI software, AEYE-DS. The portable system performs autonomous retinal image analysis in approximately one minute, enabling diabetic retinopathy screening in primary care offices, pharmacies, community health centers, and other nontraditional locations. The clearance expanded access to portable retinal imaging and strengthened the commercial outlook for autonomous ophthalmic diagnostics.

Mobile screening technologies could further extend retinal care to underserved and remote communities. Research presented at ENDO 2025 by investigators from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston featured the Simple Mobile AI Retina Tracker (SMART). The AI-powered application demonstrated the ability to detect and stage diabetic retinopathy with more than 99% accuracy in under one second. Its compatibility with internet-enabled devices, including basic smartphones, supports potential integration into routine diabetes care where specialist capacity is limited.

Clinical acceptance is increasing alongside supportive diabetes care guidelines. The American Diabetes Association Standards of Care 2025 recognize FDA-authorized autonomous AI systems such as AEYE-DS from AEYE Health, EyeArt from Eyenuk, and LumineticsCore from Digital Diagnostics as validated screening options when appropriately implemented. The guidelines recommend retinal photography with remote interpretation or FDA-authorized AI algorithms to improve access to diabetic retinopathy screening, particularly in areas with limited availability of eye care specialists.

Prospective multicenter clinical trials have supported the diagnostic accuracy of these autonomous AI platforms. Coverage by most U.S. insurance plans also helps reduce financial barriers and encourages implementation across primary care and endocrinology practices. Continued investment in preventive care, workflow automation, and early disease detection is expected to strengthen demand for AI-enabled ophthalmic diagnostic devices through 2033.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry trends across U.S. market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Segmentation covers component, application, and end use.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Unit, 2021 - 2033)



Fundus Cameras

OCT/OCTA Systems

Ultra-widefield Imaging Systems Slit Lamp Imaging Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Unit, 2021 - 2033)



Diabetic Retinopathy Detection

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Glaucoma Detection

Diabetic Macular Edema Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Unit, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care Academic Centers

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate market performance across major segments and identify high-growth opportunities.

Competitive intelligence: Assess the presence, strategies, and product portfolios of key industry participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue projections through 2033 to support investment and business planning.

Technology insights: Track FDA clearances, autonomous AI platforms, portable imaging systems, and product innovation. Actionable recommendations: Apply data-driven insights to market entry, product development, partnership, and revenue strategies.

The report provides market estimates, trend analysis, segment revenue forecasts, competition strategy insights, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking. These findings can support informed decision-making as AI-enabled retinal screening becomes more deeply integrated into U.S. diabetes management and preventive vision care.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Component

1.2.2. Application

1.2.3. End Use

1.2.4. Country scope

1.2.5. Estimates and forecasts timeline

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary sources

1.4.4. Primary research

1.4.5. Details of primary research

1.4.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data analysis models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Component outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End Use outlook

2.2.4. Country outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Technological landscape

3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.6. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market: Component Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market by Component Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

4.5. Fundus Cameras

4.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. OCT/OCTA Systems

4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Ultra-widefield Imaging Systems

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.8. Slit Lamp Imaging Systems

4.8.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

5.5. Diabetic Retinopathy Detection

5.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

5.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Glaucoma Detection

5.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Diabetic Macular Edema

5.8.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. AI-enabled Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market by End Use Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

6.5. Hospitals

6.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Specialty Clinics

6.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Diagnostic Centers

6.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Home Care

6.8.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Academic Centers

6.9.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Key Company Profiles

7.2.1. Digital Diagnostics Inc.

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. Financial Performance

7.2.1.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.2. Eyenuk, Inc.

7.2.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2.2. Financial Performance

7.2.2.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.3. AEYE Health

7.2.3.1. Company Overview

7.2.3.2. Financial Performance

7.2.3.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.4. Optos

7.2.4.1. Company Overview

7.2.4.2. Financial Performance

7.2.4.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.5. Notal Vision, Inc.

7.2.5.1. Company Overview

7.2.5.2. Financial Performance

7.2.5.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.6. Carl Zeiss AG

7.2.6.1. Company Overview

7.2.6.2. Financial Performance

7.2.6.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.7. Canon Medical Systems

7.2.7.1. Company Overview

7.2.7.2. Financial Performance

7.2.7.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.8. Topcon Corporation

7.2.8.1. Company Overview

7.2.8.2. Financial Performance

7.2.8.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.9. Optomed

7.2.9.1. Company Overview

7.2.9.2. Financial Performance

7.2.9.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.10. Heidelberg Engineering

7.2.10.1. Company Overview

7.2.10.2. Financial Performance

7.2.10.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

7.2.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [5]

List of Figures [37]

Companies Featured



Digital Diagnostics Inc.

Eyenuk, Inc.

AEYE Health

Notal Vision, Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Optos

Canon Medical Systems

Topcon Corporation

Optomed Heidelberg Engineering

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