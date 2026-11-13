2026 Newyorkciso ORBIE Awards Recognize Greater New York's Top Security Executives

Leading CISOs honored for leadership, enterprise security, and business impact at the NewYorkCISO ORBIE Awards on November 12, 2026, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 NewYorkCISO ORBIE Awards honored leading chief information security officers (CISOs) from Bristol Myers Squibb, Crum & Forster, CVS Health, RWJBarnabas Health, J. Crew, Vista Equity Partners, and Ballistic Ventures for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by NewYorkCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, the prestigious awards honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact. View finalists, partners, and more on the Digital ORBIE Feature.

Held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, the ceremony brought together top executives and industry leaders to honor excellence in security leadership across seven award categories.

“Behind every successful cybersecurity strategy is a CISO leading the vision,” said Neil Boland, NewYorkCISO Chair.“The ORBIE Awards are the ultimate recognition program for the leaders behind the work.”

Meet the 2026 NewYorkCISO ORBIE Award Winners:



Phil Venables, Partner, Ballistic Ventures, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Sydney Klein, SVP, CISO & Head of Enterprise IT, Bristol Myers Squibb, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $14 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Chris Holden, SVP & CISO, Crum & Forster, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Alan Rosa, SVP Infrastructure and Operations & CISO, CVS Health, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue.

Hussein Syed, SVP & CISO, RWJBarnabas Health, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3.5 billion annual revenue.

Frank Parato, CISO, J.Crew, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue. Josh Stabiner, CISO, Vista Equity Partners, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $700 million annual revenue.



About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security Engagement in industry and community endeavors



NewYorkCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the NewYorkCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Phil Venables, Partner, Ballistic Ventures, who was interviewed by Michael Palmer, CISO, Hearst (ret). Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Greater New York organizations and their security partners.

The following partners made the 2026 NewYorkCISO ORBIE Awards possible:



Underwriter: Fortinet

Gold Partners: Abnormal Security, AccessIT Group, Cisco, Illumio & KPMG

Silver Partners: Cloudflare, Cyera, DigiCert, Intezer, Okta, Sublime Security, Tata Consultancy Services & Thales Group

Bronze Partners: 7AI, Between Pixels, Bedrock Data, Commvault, GuidePoint Security, HolistiCyber & Zafran

Media Partner: Crain's New York Business Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United



About NewYorkCISO:

NewYorkCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in Greater New York. As one of over 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, NewYorkCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

NewYorkCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across over 50 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at