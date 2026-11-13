AI-Assisted Radiation Therapy Planning Software Marketoutlook 2026-2033 Market To Reach $1.81 Billion As Adaptive Radiotherapy And AI Adoption Accelerate
Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI-assisted Radiation Therapy Planning Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI-assisted radiation therapy planning software market was valued at USD 659.6 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 743.5 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 1.81 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 13.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 40.4% of global revenue.
Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for precise and personalized radiation therapy, and wider integration of artificial intelligence across radiation oncology. AI-assisted radiation therapy planning software is increasingly used to automate treatment planning, contouring, dose optimization, image registration, and quality assurance. These capabilities can improve treatment consistency, streamline clinical workflows, and reduce planning time.
The growing adoption of adaptive radiotherapy is also expected to create significant opportunities for software providers. Adaptive solutions allow oncology teams to revise treatment plans in response to anatomical changes during a course of therapy. As healthcare organizations seek greater efficiency, accuracy, and standardization, demand for AI-based planning and workflow tools is anticipated to increase across hospitals, cancer centers, and specialized radiotherapy facilities.
Market Segmentation
The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across deployment mode, component, end use, and geography from 2021 to 2033.
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- On-Premise Cloud-Based
Cloud-Based deployment is gaining attention as healthcare providers prioritize scalable infrastructure, remote access, simplified software updates, and integration across multiple clinical locations. On-Premise deployment remains relevant for organizations with established IT infrastructure, internal data governance requirements, and specific security protocols.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Software AI-based treatment planning software Adaptive radiotherapy (ART) software Auto-contouring/auto-segmentation software Dose optimization software Image registration & fusion software Quality assurance (QA) software Services
Software adoption is being shaped by demand for faster planning, automated clinical processes, and consistent treatment delivery. Services also play an important role by supporting implementation, system integration, training, maintenance, and workflow optimization.
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Hospitals Dedicated cancer/oncology treatment centers Ambulatory surgical/radiotherapy centers Others, including diagnostic imaging centers and academic & research institutes
Hospitals and dedicated oncology treatment centers represent major end users due to their treatment volumes, technology investments, and need for integrated radiation therapy planning. Ambulatory facilities, research organizations, and diagnostic imaging centers also contribute to market expansion as AI capabilities become more accessible.
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway Asia Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Thailand Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait
North America is expected to remain a prominent market, supported by advanced oncology infrastructure, high healthcare technology adoption, and continued investment in AI-enabled clinical solutions. Europe and Asia Pacific also present growth opportunities as cancer care capacity expands and healthcare providers modernize radiation oncology workflows.
Strategic Value of the Report
- Detailed market intelligence for informed strategic decision-making Revenue estimates and forecasts across key segments and regions Analysis of growth opportunities, industry trends, and market drivers Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants Insights into product innovation and emerging AI-assisted radiation oncology technologies Actionable findings to support investment planning, market entry, and revenue development
The report enables healthcare technology companies, investors, oncology providers, and other stakeholders to evaluate market potential, identify high-growth segments, understand regional dynamics, and develop competitive strategies for the evolving AI-assisted radiation therapy planning software market.
Companies Featured
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers) Elekta AB RaySearch Laboratories Accuray Incorporated. Brainlab SE GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. MVision AI Mirada Medical Ltd. DOSIsoft SA Radformation, Inc. TheraPanacea
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