AI-Assisted Radiation Therapy Planning Software Marketoutlook 2026-2033 Market To Reach $1.81 Billion As Adaptive Radiotherapy And AI Adoption Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising cancer care demand with AI-assisted planning, adaptive radiotherapy and automation to reduce planning time and improve treatment consistency

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI-assisted Radiation Therapy Planning Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI-assisted radiation therapy planning software market was valued at USD 659.6 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 743.5 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 1.81 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 13.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 40.4% of global revenue.

Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for precise and personalized radiation therapy, and wider integration of artificial intelligence across radiation oncology. AI-assisted radiation therapy planning software is increasingly used to automate treatment planning, contouring, dose optimization, image registration, and quality assurance. These capabilities can improve treatment consistency, streamline clinical workflows, and reduce planning time.

The growing adoption of adaptive radiotherapy is also expected to create significant opportunities for software providers. Adaptive solutions allow oncology teams to revise treatment plans in response to anatomical changes during a course of therapy. As healthcare organizations seek greater efficiency, accuracy, and standardization, demand for AI-based planning and workflow tools is anticipated to increase across hospitals, cancer centers, and specialized radiotherapy facilities.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across deployment mode, component, end use, and geography from 2021 to 2033.

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



On-Premise Cloud-Based

Cloud-Based deployment is gaining attention as healthcare providers prioritize scalable infrastructure, remote access, simplified software updates, and integration across multiple clinical locations. On-Premise deployment remains relevant for organizations with established IT infrastructure, internal data governance requirements, and specific security protocols.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Software

AI-based treatment planning software

Adaptive radiotherapy (ART) software

Auto-contouring/auto-segmentation software

Dose optimization software

Image registration & fusion software

Quality assurance (QA) software Services

Software adoption is being shaped by demand for faster planning, automated clinical processes, and consistent treatment delivery. Services also play an important role by supporting implementation, system integration, training, maintenance, and workflow optimization.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals

Dedicated cancer/oncology treatment centers

Ambulatory surgical/radiotherapy centers Others, including diagnostic imaging centers and academic & research institutes

Hospitals and dedicated oncology treatment centers represent major end users due to their treatment volumes, technology investments, and need for integrated radiation therapy planning. Ambulatory facilities, research organizations, and diagnostic imaging centers also contribute to market expansion as AI capabilities become more accessible.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

North America is expected to remain a prominent market, supported by advanced oncology infrastructure, high healthcare technology adoption, and continued investment in AI-enabled clinical solutions. Europe and Asia Pacific also present growth opportunities as cancer care capacity expands and healthcare providers modernize radiation oncology workflows.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market intelligence for informed strategic decision-making

Revenue estimates and forecasts across key segments and regions

Analysis of growth opportunities, industry trends, and market drivers

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Insights into product innovation and emerging AI-assisted radiation oncology technologies Actionable findings to support investment planning, market entry, and revenue development

The report enables healthcare technology companies, investors, oncology providers, and other stakeholders to evaluate market potential, identify high-growth segments, understand regional dynamics, and develop competitive strategies for the evolving AI-assisted radiation therapy planning software market.

Companies Featured



Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers)

Elekta AB

RaySearch Laboratories

Accuray Incorporated.

Brainlab SE

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MVision AI

Mirada Medical Ltd.

DOSIsoft SA

Radformation, Inc. TheraPanacea

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900